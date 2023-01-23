Laradola Dinosaur Toys for 3 4 5 6 7 8 Year Old Boys， Take Apart Dinosaur T【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

?【2022 Newest Take Apart Dinosaur Toys】Our building toys include 3 kinds of dinosaur: blue Tyrannosaurus Rex， green Triceratops， brown Velociraptor. Kids can open this dinosaur Kit box and start playing immediately. The multi-color design helps attract childrens attention to creative assembly and promotes childrens teamwork.

?【Educational STEM Learning Toy】Simulation design and clear textures of dinosaur toys， enable kids to recognize and explore the world of dinosaurs. Each part is assembled by the children themselves， which can develop their hand-eye coordination and stimulate the imagination of dinosaurs. Let your children fall in love with assembly and dinosaurs!!!

?【High-Quality Dinosaur Toys】Made of high-quality， non-toxic and recyclable ABS plastic. The edges and corners have been specially treated， so you dont need to worry that the parts will scratch their hands during the assembly. Laradola kids toys for kids are sturdy and durable， even if dropped from a high place， they will not break easily. It is the best choice for toddler toys age 3-8.

?【Easy to Assemble Kids Toys】Our take apart toys package also contains 1 electric drill with 2 different drill bits， 3 pcs hand screwdrivers， and assemble instructions. Each step is explained clearly in the instructions in detail， and it is easy for kids to understand. The electric drill is low-speed， which can be rotated to tighten & loosen screws and encounter obstacle will automatically stop. Wont hurt the kids.

?【Amazing Toys and Birthday Gifts for Kids】These dinosaur toys for boys & girls are the highly recommended gift for Easter， birthday， Christmas or party， especially for 3-8 years old kids. We are so confident that your kids would like our Laradola Christmas gifts for boys. BUY IT NOW and let the kid put down their mobile phones and ipads.