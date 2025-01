Jada Toys Minecraft 20-Pack Wave 1 Nano METALFIGS 1.65 Die - Cast Figures，【お歳暮】

商品コメント

This is an authenically licensed product directly from the Minecraft PC Game.

Crafted from durable materials such as 100% die - cast metal and premium metallic paints, the quality of these figures is undeniable.

Standing at about 1.65" and weighing approxiamtely 30g.

Highly collectible figures included in this 20-Pack, mix and match the different characters from the Minecraft world.

Contains the following die-cast metal mini-figures: Creeper (MC4), skeleton (MC5), zombie Pigman (MC9), Enderman (MC10), wither skeleton (MC20), Steve in Iron armor (MC24), Alex in gold armor (MC25), baby Villager (MC26), baby Villager nitwit (MC27), zombie Villager (MC28), zombie Villager (MC29), baby husk (MC30), baby zombie (MC31), cow (MC32), Villager (MC33), evoker (MC34), zombie in Diamond armor (MC35), Llama (MC36), Wolf (MC37), tuxedo cat (MC38).