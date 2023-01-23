Linzy Toys 14 Coral Pink Soft Plush Rag Doll【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

ADORABLE PLUSH DOLL: Linzy Toys 14" Coral Pink soft plush rag doll make a great gift for any little girl， they are absolutely adorable， a perfect combination of sweetness and love. She is sure to become a loyal and fun-loving companion.

UNIQUE RAG DOLL: Linzy Plush has been making these dolls for two decades and has earned a reputation as a new classic with its great designs and high-quality workmanship， all Linzy Rag Dolls are made from premium fabrics and stuffed with snow-white polyester fibers.

BEST FRIEND FOREVER: Everyone who loves dolls will love Lunox . She is the perfect plush doll companion for children of all ages. Her sweet design， gorgeous dress， and soft friendly eyes will be fun to play with or display for years of loving friendship and hugs.

DEAL SIZE and A GREAT GIFT: The size of the doll is perfect for your little one. Lunox is 14" tall， ideal for endless hugs and cuddles during playtime and naptime， and travel time. Lunox Doll is the best gift for all occasions; birthdays， baby showers， special celebrations. Lunox Doll can also be used as a decorative piece in a childs nursery.

ABSOLUTELY SAFE AND EASY TO CARE: Linzy Toys is focused on providing your family with products that will become some of your favorite memorabilia and last for a lifetime. All our plush dolls meet or exceed the ASTM F963 & CPSIA Safety Standards， which come with rigorous quality controls. To care for her， simply spot-clean the desired area， and leave the it to dry.