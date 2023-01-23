『32 Pieces Mini Bear Plush Toy Tiny Bear Mini Joint Bear Tiny Soft Bear Doll【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月23日 19時 29分に出品され03月23日 19時 29分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在12件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鳥取県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|32 Pieces Mini Bear Plush Toy Tiny Bear Mini Joint Bear Tiny Soft Bear Doll Stuffed Animal Toys for Birthday Cake Wedding Decoration Party Favor， 4 Colors
| Wide applications: the adorable mini bears can be applied as nice decorations for weddings， birthdays， cake gift boxes， carnival parties， safari parties， or as claw machine toys， party supplies， stocking stuffers， Christmas toys and carnival prizes， etc.
Soft material: these cute small bear toys are made of soft plush， which comes with soft and comfortable tactility， lightweight and portable to carry around， and it is nice for holding the little bears to fall asleep， they will accompany you for each peaceful evening
Tiny size: the size of a mini stuffed animal toy is approx. 2.36 inches/ 6 cm， and it is equipped with a lanyard to facilitate carrying outside， for example， you can hang the mini bear on your handbag， backpack， desk， in the car， bedroom， or as a pendant for key ring， etc.
Ideal gifts: these mini joint bears are adorable and sweet Valentine gifts， New Year gifts for your lover， family and friends who are bear fans， and can be applied to decorate your Christmas trees， nursery， etc.， which can add a romantic atmosphere
Mini plush bears set: there are 32 mini toy bears in 4 different colors， including light brown， beige， brown， and pink， 8 pieces for each color， abundant quantity and various colors can meet your various decoration needs
YS0000046036980602
落札価格7476円
