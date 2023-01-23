『Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Plush Stuffed Jack Skellington Pillow Bud【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月23日 04時 34分に出品され03月23日 04時 34分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在734件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。佐賀県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Plush Stuffed Jack Skellington Pillow Buddy - Kids Super Soft Polyester Microfiber...
|ブランド名
|Disney(ディズニー)
|商品コメント
| SUPER SOFT & GREAT SUPPORT - Pillow buddy measures 27 inch x 3.5 inch x 7 inch. Made of 100% polyester microfiber， the Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pillow Pal provides great support for any child. This plush stuffed pillow is comfortable to cuddle with whether in the car， school， or in your home.
LONG LASTING & FUN SIZE - With every hug， your little one is sure to be smiling. This well made durable pillow buddy will last many washes. Easy care spot clean only. Your child will never leave their Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington pillow buddy behind!
GREAT FOR ALL AGES - Your child will quickly accept this Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pillow as a member of the family and earn a spot in the bed. Great for playtime， naptime， or bedtime this will make the perfect gift for your loved one. This Pillow buddy is Collectable Approved!
SHOP THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS COLLECTION - Collect this one of a kind plush stuffed toy and complete your ultimate Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Enhance your child’s bed and bath experience with our other Disney Nightmare Before Christmas products. Coordinating bedding and accessories available (sold separately).
DREAM BIGGER- Innovation， Imagination， and Inspiration are the roots of our family company. Our company is still small and family run. We take great pride in our products and our unsurpassed customer service. We know that our wonderful customers are the reason we are in business! We offer excellent quality， non-toxic products. With our coordinating accessories， you can mix and match our high-quality and unique boys and girls bed， bath， and beach products.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0032281263485
商品コード
YS0000046036969889
