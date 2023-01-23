『Augshy 40PCS Plastic Egg Shakers Percussion Musical Maracas Easter Eggs wit【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月19日 01時 38分に出品され03月19日 01時 38分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在83件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。広島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Augshy 40PCS Plastic Egg Shakers Percussion Musical Maracas Easter Eggs with a Storage Bag for Toys Music Learning DIY Painting(8 Different Colors)
| MATERIAL - This egg shaker set is made of good quality plastic filled with mini plastic balls， durable and full of fun for children playing.The surface can be painted with brushes.
PACKAGE INCLUDES - The package contains 8 colors 40 pieces maracas eggs in total， red 5pcs， orange 5pcs， yellow 5pcs， dark blue 5pcs， sky blue 5pcs， green 5pcs， purple 5pcs and pink 5pcs.
SIZE - About 2.2 inches/ 5.6 cm in length of each maracas egg， and approx. 1.57 inches/ 4 cm in diameter， seems like common eggs size (error: 0.2 inch/ 0.5 cm).
APPICATION - egg shakers musical instruments for toddlers， shaker instrument for learning the foundations of rhythm， ideal choice for an early learning toy， toddler rhythm work， or schools classroom music.
EASY AND FUN - Egg shakers are a fun and easy way to learn about the foundations of rhythm， and can be played alone or with other percussion instruments like cajons， bongos， djembes， or congas.
0065181680519
YS0000046036954746
