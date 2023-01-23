Christmas Balloon Garland Kit， Christmas Balloon Arch Kit with Red Green Ch【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Great Value Christmas Decorations: The Christmas decoration kit includes 40pcs 12in red latex balloons， 20pcs 10in metal balloon(dark green)， 10pcs 5in red balloons， 5pcs 5in metal balloon(gold)， 11pcs different size Christmas foil balloons(2pcs red pinwheels， 2pcs green pinwheels， 2pcs Candy Canes， 5pcs four-pointed gold stars)， 1pc 72.8 x 35.4 inches Merry Christmas banner， 16ft balloon strip， one each of glue and ribbon.

Excellent Material: All Christmas balloons are made of 100% durable natural latex， which is thick and not easy to burst. The Christmas party balloons are easy to inflate and can be filled with either air or helium. Christmas party decoration kit is non-toxic and safe， suitable for families to decorate parties together. Please do not over-inflate， avoid sunburn， overheating， sharp objects and excessive friction.

Applicable To Multiple Scenes: The Christmas balloon garland kit is perfect for Christmas parties or other party themed events，Christmas Eve， New Year party， etc. The Christmas party decorations kit can be used not only as an indoor and outdoor party entrance， party table decoration， but also as a photo prop for a party. The carefully selected balloon colors to complement the foil balloon and Merry Christmas banner decoration will create the perfect atmosphere for your Christmas party.

Easy To Assemble: The Christmas balloon arch kit is easy and quick to assemble. After inflating the Christmas balloon， use a knotter to tie the balloon. Pass the end of the inflated balloon through the hole in the balloon strip， and finally use glue or ribbon to fix the Christmas balloon arch to the wall. Using the ribbon that came with the banner， thread the ribbon through the hole in the Christmas party backdrop and hang it on the wall.

PRODUCT GUARANTEE - We have been committed to providing customers with high-quality products and achieving a 100% customer satisfaction service experience. If you have any questions， please feel free to contact us.