Curious George The Man with the Yellow Hat Friends Forever Premium T-Shirt【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Officially Licensed Curious George Apparel for Men - Women - Boys and Girls; George T-Shirts; Monkey T-Shirts; The Man with the Yellow Hat T-Shirts; Friends are Forever T-Shirts; Monkey Box Up T-Shirts; Bananas T-Shirts; Curious George Poster T-Shirts;

22NVCT00036A-001

This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric

Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.