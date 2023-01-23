『Lydaz Dinosaur Truck Toys for kids 3-5， Large Dinosaur Monster Truck， Dinos【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから05月04日 18時 53分に出品され05月04日 18時 53分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在194件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。埼玉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Lydaz Dinosaur Truck Toys for kids 3-5， Large Dinosaur Monster Truck， Dinosaur Transport Truck with Dinosaur Figures， Dinosaur Eggs， Pull Back Dino Car， Playmat， Christmas Birthday Gift for Boys Girls
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Dinosaur Truck Toy Set The dinosaur car set includes 1x large Tyrannosaurus head monster truck which has 4 big size wheels， 8x realistic dinosaur models， 3x friction powered dinosaur cars， 4x rocks， 4x trees，2x eggs，8x fences， and 1x fun dino zoo playmat， with rich and clear printing colors. Bring your kids into a dinosaur world and it satisfies the curiosity of the kids to explore the dinosaur world. br Large Dinosaur Truck The dinosaur car carrier truck comes with a domineering T-Rex dinosaur head with a openable fenced cage. The fenced cage is large enough to collect all dinosaurs not mess your home and is easy to carry for outdoor playing.What an irresistible toy truck for dinosaur lovers br Pull Back Dino Toy Cars Three friction powered cars include T-Rex， Triceratops， Ankylosaur. No batteries needed， just push back and it will slide for a long distance， it is specially designed for kids aged 5-7 and can be easily operated br Learn While Playing The dinosaur transport truck all accessories are dinosaur themed. Kids attention can be easily gotten by our dinosaur toy set. Their ability to recognize colors and dinosaur species， toddlers imagination， language skills， and hand-eye coordination will be improved while playing. br Best Gifts for Boys and Girls The dinosaur world toys stimulate young children s imagination， and improve language skills and hand-eye coordination. More important is that it gifts you and your kids to spend quality time together.This dinosaur toys for kids 3-5 is a perfect gift for boys and girls. All kids who love trucks and dinosaurs will love this gift It will be a great birthday and Christmas gift.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037037423939
