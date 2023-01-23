Lydaz Dinosaur Truck Toys for kids 3-5， Large Dinosaur Monster Truck， Dinos【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Dinosaur Truck Toy Set The dinosaur car set includes 1x large Tyrannosaurus head monster truck which has 4 big size wheels， 8x realistic dinosaur models， 3x friction powered dinosaur cars， 4x rocks， 4x trees，2x eggs，8x fences， and 1x fun dino zoo playmat， with rich and clear printing colors. Bring your kids into a dinosaur world and it satisfies the curiosity of the kids to explore the dinosaur world. br Large Dinosaur Truck The dinosaur car carrier truck comes with a domineering T-Rex dinosaur head with a openable fenced cage. The fenced cage is large enough to collect all dinosaurs not mess your home and is easy to carry for outdoor playing.What an irresistible toy truck for dinosaur lovers br Pull Back Dino Toy Cars Three friction powered cars include T-Rex， Triceratops， Ankylosaur. No batteries needed， just push back and it will slide for a long distance， it is specially designed for kids aged 5-7 and can be easily operated br Learn While Playing The dinosaur transport truck all accessories are dinosaur themed. Kids attention can be easily gotten by our dinosaur toy set. Their ability to recognize colors and dinosaur species， toddlers imagination， language skills， and hand-eye coordination will be improved while playing. br Best Gifts for Boys and Girls The dinosaur world toys stimulate young children s imagination， and improve language skills and hand-eye coordination. More important is that it gifts you and your kids to spend quality time together.This dinosaur toys for kids 3-5 is a perfect gift for boys and girls. All kids who love trucks and dinosaurs will love this gift It will be a great birthday and Christmas gift.