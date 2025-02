犬 首輪 |Buckle-Down Dog Collar 海tbelt Buckle The Riddler バットマン Silhouette， Mu【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Fits 16-23" neck size and is 1.5" wide.

The buckle is a miniature authentic 海tBelt Buckle, so you press the center button to release the clasp.

Made from high-density polyester and durable steel components, this collar is built to last and features beautiful vibrant artwork.

This patented product (D609,408) is handcrafted in the USA by Buckle-Down and is officially licensed by DC Comics.

Matching leads/leashes available.