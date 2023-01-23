Jecery 48 Pcs Ear Muffs and Neck Gaiters for Men Women Set Include 24 Ear W【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Abundant Amount for You to Share you will receive 24 ear covers and 24 face coverings， totally 48 pieces for you， and there are 4 colors， respectively， black， gray， navy blue and brown， so you can share them with your friends and families， or you can keep them for yourself for a timely replacement br Comfortable and Easy to Wear the ear muffs exterior are made of quality wool material， which are soft and comfortable， and winter face mask for men is made of polar fleece fabric， which is warm and windproof， not easy to fade They are also easy to wear， so you can put them on and take them off whenever you want br Suitable Size our neck face mask is about.25 x 29 cm/ 9.84 x 11.42 inches， suitable for most people， and the drawstring allows you to adjust it as needed to fit your face shape and provide more warmth Winter ear muffs are about 11 x 37 cm/ 4.33 x 14.57 inches and they can cover the entire ears， providing good protection from wind and cold air br Good Helper for Outdoor Sports the winter face mask and boys earmuffs are lightweight， suitable for different outdoor activities and sports， such as skiing， running， fishing， cycling， hiking， mountaineering， camping， hunting and so on， to keep you warm and comfortable in cold weather br Warm Gift the ear warmers and face coverings for men are suitable for cold weather， so you can give them to your parents， brothers， sisters， friends， classmates and lovers on birthdays， anniversaries or in winter to make them feel your love and enhance the relationship You can also donate them to those in need for passing a warm winter