海外直輸入 ゲーム キッズ 子供 おもちゃ 品【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Get ready for a hilarious high speed game where actions speak louder than words!

Based on the award winning Hedbandz players must place a card in their headband and watch others act out your card.

The catch No talking allowed! Players must guess before time runs out.

Hedbanz Act Up! is a fun fast paced and simple game thats perfect for any game night giving everyone from Junior to Grandma a chance to shine.

Includes 6 Adjustable Hedbands in 6 different colors 180 Act Up Cards 6 Player Cards 1 Die 1 Timer 72 Tokens I Instruction Guide