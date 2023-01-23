『Zazou Dolls Custom 1011 Doll Wig for 18 Dolls Such as Girl Dolls a【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月14日 21時 09分に出品され03月14日 21時 09分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在293件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Zazou Dolls Custom 1011 Doll Wig for 18 Dolls Such as American Girl Dolls and BJD Heat Safe Tangle Resistant 2527cm Head Size
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ? Our exclusive wigs will make your doll look beautiful and unique
? Enjoy hours of play with our heat safe styleable hair
? You will be delighted with the quality and feel of our luxury wigs unavailable from competing products.
? Perfect fit for your 18 doll head size 1011
? ZaZou wigs are handcrafted in a variety of beautifully blended colors great for dolls DIY making or repair supplies.
? Our wigs have duallined wefts around the edge providing extra coverage of the cap making ponytails and up dos look natural. Their center parts can be positioned in the middle or on either side for a sideparted style when you attach the wig.
NOTE Package includes wig only doll and other accessories not included!
NOTE Actual color of item may Vary from images shown as every monitor or screen displays colors differently. In addition lighting conditions at the time of photography may effect how the color is seen.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000028538527437
Kruselings ソフィア人形 カジュアルセット かわいい赤ちゃん人形
¥ 7476
Barbie Dreamtopia Royal Ball Princess Doll Blonde Wearing Glittery Rainbow
¥ 7476
ぽぽちゃん お道具 お洗たくごっこ ドラム式洗たくき
¥ 7476
バービー Barbie Airbrush Designer Extension Accessory Pack #1
¥ 7476
バービー Barbie Splash N Color Magic Splash
¥ 7476
バービー Barbie COTA Charity Ball Barbie Doll Brunette
¥ 7476
バービー BarbieGFX84人形とアクセサリー
¥ 7476
バービー Barbie Mattel Barbie FRP01 Supermarket and Puppet MultiColour
¥ 7476
Curious George Cecily G and 9 Monkeys Cl
¥ 7476
Tao-Ge Monkey Onesie Adult Men Women Monkey Costume Pajamas Animal Onesies
¥ 7476
DESOOA Rocket Launcher for Kids， Toy Rocket Launcher for Kids， Rocket Launc
¥ 7476
STEAM Life 2 Pack Walking Dinosaur Toys for Kids 3-5 5-7， Robot Dinosaur Mo
¥ 7476
BIBIELF Dinosaur Toys for Kids - 3 4 5 6 7 8 Years Old Boys and Girls， Todd
¥ 7476
BLUELF Dinosaur Toys for Boys Girls， Dinosaur Toys with Interactive Sound B
¥ 7476
恐竜がテーマのバルーン ガーランドアーチキット 大きなミニ恐竜付き グリーンクロームメタリックゴールドバルーン ゴールドパームリーフ 恐竜用 ジュラ紀
¥ 7476
Aurora - Hang N Swing - 13 Monkey
¥ 7476
Wood Trick サファリ 車 ミニ3D木製パズル 大人と子供向け - 5.3 x 2.9インチ - 機械移動パーツ - 木製モデルキット
¥ 7476
The Lola Doll ? ソフトな12インチ メキシカンベビードール 子供のストーリーブック付き ? セルマの人形
¥ 7476
落札価格7476円
293 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！