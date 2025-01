The Broken Token ゲームオーガナイザー テラフォーミング火星 Ares Expedition【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Unofficial organizer that fits Stronghold Game’s Terraforming Mars Ares Expedition.

EFFICIENT STORAGE AND EASY SETUP Features a thematic card tray 4 player trays 2 token trays and lidded bit boxes for your resource cubes. Supports sleeved and unsleeved cards. Our organizer significantly cuts down setup time and keeps your game organized on the table while you play.

SUPPORTS SLEEVED CARDS.

HIGHQUALITY MATERIALS Made of lasercut birch plywood acrylic and MDF. Our organizers are designed to last the lifetime of your game assembly required.