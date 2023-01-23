Skylety 1000 Pieces Plastic Poker Chips Bulk Game Chips 5 Colors Counter Ca【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Color and Size: there are 5 different colors， 200 pieces for each color; These colorful counter chips look beautiful and can attract attention quickly; Each plastic game chip is approx. 0.86 inch in diameter; Please check whether the size in the picture is suitable for your needs carefully before purchasing br Package Contents: you will receive 1000 pieces plastic mini poker chip counting chips in 5 colors， they are enough for math game or bingo game; Since the quantity is manual counting， please allow a small number of errors br Safe Material: these counter chips are made of safe plastic， they are strong and the edge is thicker than the middle part for easy picking up and stacking; They are safe for your kids to play br Practical: the different colors plastic bingo chips are easy to distinct to mark and group; They are great for pool halls， casino themed events and counting games br Wide Applications: these plastic poker chips are good for modeling math concepts learning to count， such as counting， sorting， patterning， probability grouping， addition and subtraction and also can be applied as bingo chips