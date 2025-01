Sockwell Womens Full Twist Moderate Graduated Compression Sock， Natural - M【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

RECOMMENDED FOR All day/everyday wear, flying and travel, prolonged sitting or standing, exercise, recovery, and pregnant women. Ideal for those who work in professions that demand prolonged standing nursing, healthcare, retail, or even constructionbr4 ZONES OF MODERATE (15-20 mmHg) GRADUATED COMPRESSION helps to minimize swelling and reduce fatigue. Energizes legs and feet. Soothes and energizes tired feet and legs. Relieves minor to moderate varicose veins.brCOMFORT AND PERFORMANCE FEATURES Specially Designed for Wide Calf Fit, Accu-fit Technology, Graduated Compression, Non-Binding Classic Top, Arch Support, Seamless Toe Closure, Ultra Light Cushion SolebrHIGH PERFORMANCE YARNS Provides natural moisture management, odor control and thermoregulation.brSIZES Small/Medium fits womens US shoe size 4 ? 7.5, Size Medium/Large fits US shoe size 8 ? 11. Sock length fits over the calf.