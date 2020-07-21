77 percent of Delhi’s population still facing corona threat, cross-sectional survey reveals this big thing

new Delhi: In a serologic survey conducted by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, it has been revealed that 77 percent of the population of Delhi is still under the threat of deadly coronavirus. This cross-sectional survey was conducted by the National Center for Disease Control in coordination with the Delhi government to estimate the spread of infection among the general population of the national capital. Also Read – Death rate per million in India is among the lowest in the world: Union Ministry of Health

Addressing a press conference, Sujit Kumar Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control, said, "22.86 percent of the people have been affected in almost six months of the epidemic, while 77 percent of the population is still at risk."

The study was conducted in two age groups in the capital, which included people under 18 years of age and older. A maximum of 21,387 samples were collected. These tests will be helpful in identifying the presence of antibodies in the general population. Singh said that in eight of the eleven districts, there is more than 20 percent sero-circulation. He said, there is sero prevalence of about 27 percent in Central, North East, North and Shahdara districts.

Survey teams were formed for all eleven districts of Delhi, blood samples were collected from selected individuals only after obtaining written consent and then IgG using Kovid Kavach ELISA approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) His sera were tested for antibodies and infection.