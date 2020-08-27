78% of parents said – don’t open schools, we don’t care about wasting children’s year

new Delhi: The ongoing lockdown due to Corona Virus will be fully opened in the coming time, but despite this 78 percent of Indian parents are not in favor of sending their children to school. This was revealed in a survey. A survey conducted by EdTech startup SP Robotic Works in over 3600 parents and an equal number of children in major cities of the country showed that parents in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and many mini metro cities have given their children due to Corona’s risk Don’t want to send to school even after the lockdown opens. Also Read – Corona’s very bad hit on GST, 2.35 lakh crore in collections, Finance Minister said – economy will decline

The survey has shown that about 50 percent of the children have changed their habits completely, whereas only 13 percent of the sleep pattern is regular. According to the survey, 67 percent of the parents believe that the screen time of their children has increased. Also, it has been found that about 40 percent of the children are affected by one kind of anxiety issue. According to this survey, 10 percent of the children between the ages of 7-10 want to become antipynor while by the age of 16-17 years this percentage reaches 17.

Please tell that schools are closed since lockdown. Schools have not been opened yet due to Corona virus. Many things have opened up in the country, but educational institutions have been kept closed due to the threat of Corona. While there is a lot of loss of children's education.