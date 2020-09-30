79 cases of murder were reported daily in the country in the year 2019: NCRB

new Delhi: According to the latest government data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, an average of 79 cases of murders per day were reported in India in 2019, while children accounted for about 66 percent of the total kidnapping cases during this year. Also Read – China said – Opposing construction of infrastructure in Ladakh, India retaliated

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 28,918 murder cases were registered in 2019, showing a slight decrease of 0.3 percent compared to 2018 (29,017 cases).

These are the main reasons behind the killings

According to the data, in 9,516 cases of murder, the motive of murder was 'disputed' followed by murder in 3,833 cases as 'personal enmity or enmity' and in 2,573 cases 'benefit'.

Minor decline in kidnapping cases

In the year 2019, there has been a slight decline of 0.7 percent in kidnapping cases. According to statistics, in 2019, the number of these cases was 1,05,037, while in 2018 the number was 1,05,734. According to this, in 2019, 23,104 men and 84,921 women were victims of the total cases of kidnapping.

2,260 cases of human trafficking were registered

According to the data, 2,260 cases of human trafficking were registered in the year 2019, while in 2018 the number was 2,278 and a slight decline of 0.8 percent has been recorded. A total of 6,616 victims of smuggling include 2,914 children and 3,702 adults.

6,571 victims rescued from the clutches of smugglers

In addition, 6,571 victims were rescued from the clutches of smugglers, the NCRB said. 5,128 people were arrested in 2,260 cases of smuggling.