‘7th Heaven’ Star Child Actor Lorenzo Brino Dies in Car Accident

Lorenzo Brino, who made up one half of the Camden twins on The WB family dramedy “seventh Heaven,” died remaining week at age 21, authorities acknowledged.

Brino misplaced administration of his vehicle Monday at 3:05 a.m. whereas driving in his hometown of Yucaipa, California, and collided with a utility pole, in response to a coroner’s launch from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division. He was pronounced ineffective on the scene and the Sheriff’s Division Main Accident Investigation Staff is investigating the collision.

Brino’s solely showing credit score rating was as Sam Camden on “seventh Heaven” from 1999 to 2005, starring reverse his brother Nikolas as twin David Camden. Sam and David, born in season three, had been the youngest of the Camdens, led by patriarch Rev. Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks).

Initially, the roles had been shared by their quadruplet siblings, nonetheless Lorenzo and Nikolas finally took over as Sam and David full time.

Mimi Brino, considered one of many quadruplets, paid tribute in an Instagram put up dedicated to her “fantastic and crazy brother.

“You can be gone nevertheless it absolutely’s true when people say ‘gone nonetheless certainly not forgotten,’” she wrote. “Saying that you just had been a blessing is an understatement. You launched light to so many lives and also you most likely did so much with the too in want of a life that you just had. I had the privilege of rising up aspect by aspect with you for a completely wild 21 years. Consider me after I say that you just drove me so insane at situations, nonetheless you had been moreover half of some of my most cherished recollections. I’m so so blissful to know that I was previous cherished by you and that I ceaselessly have a guardian angel by my aspect. Relaxation In Peace Lorenzo, I actually such as you now and I’ll love you ceaselessly.”