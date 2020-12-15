7th Pay Commission: Central employees can get new year’s gift, salary will increase so much!

7th Pay Commission: The central government is preparing to give a new year gift to its employees. Let us know that in the year 2021, central employees are going to get more salary. Due to Kovid-19, Dearness Allowance received for Central employees was banned this year. Central employees and pensioners get dearness allowance at the rate of 21 percent, but now it is available only at 17 percent. Also Read – 7th pay commission Latest Updates: Good news for central employees, salary is going to increase, know how much

It is noteworthy that due to the non-running of economic activities in the Corona crisis, the Central Government had stopped dearness allowance. Currently, this allowance is being given at the rate of 17 percent but after the increase, it would be given at the rate of 21 percent but the Modi government has stopped it at present. This system will remain in place till June 2021. Also Read – Big Diwali Gift: The government of this state will distribute Rs 210.48 crore to 2.91 lakh employees in bonus

However, employees and pensioners hope that after June 2021 the government can give relief on DA and if this happens, both salary and pension will increase. The central government increases the DA on 1 January and 1 July. In January this year, there was a 4 percent increase. Currently, it is directly impacting more than 50 lakh employees and over 55 lakh pensioners. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Know- Before which Diwali, the governments of which states are on their employees, decided to give kind, gift and bonus

Earlier in March, the cabinet had increased the dearness allowance by 4 percent. Usually, the government changes the DA twice a year to compensate for the increase in prices. This is another attempt to cut government spending. Earlier, a 30% reduction in the salaries of ministers, PM, President and Members of Parliament was also announced. His MPLADs scheme has also been suspended for two years to allocate more funds to fight COVID-19.

