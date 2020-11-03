7th Pay Commission: Know- which states’ governments are on their employees before giving Diwali, gifts and bonuses

7th Pay Commission: Keeping in view the festive season, the central government has taken a big and very important decision of its employees. This decision of the government has shone the faces of the employees. Its benefits will be given to lakhs of employees including big officers. Also Read – Coronavirus: More than a dozen ministers of Modi government, including Amit Shah, have visited Corona so far, see the full list

The Haryana government first started this. The Haryana government announced the first bonus before Diwali last week. The state government had announced this for its Group C and D employees. This amount will be directly transferred to their accounts. In the notification issued by the Haryana government, it said that it will transfer Rs 18,000 in the accounts of Group C employees and Rs 12,000 in the accounts of Group D employees.

The state government has said that only permanent employees will get its benefits. The amount of bonus announced by the government will be transferred to the accounts of employees in the first week of November.

This government announcement will benefit 229631 employees of Group C and D of the state government. There will be an additional burden of Rs 386.40 crore on the government exchequer. No interest will be charged on this advance and it will have to be refunded in easy installments of 12 months.

At the same time, the Madhya Pradesh government has also asked to give bonus to the state employees. This will benefit 4.37 lakh employees of the state. The government has announced to give 25 percent of the arrears to the 7th Finance Commission. This amount will be transferred to the employees’ accounts before Diwali.

Apart from this, the central government has announced to give bonus, gifts and dues to its employees before Diwali. The center has announced a Diwali bonus for its more than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees. In addition, male employees who will be given child care leave alone. This will benefit millions of central employees living in single family.