7th pay commission Latest Updates: Good news for central employees, salary is going to increase, know how much

7th pay commission Latest Updates: There is a good news for central employees. The Modi government of the Center is going to give big gifts to those workers who are waiting for the increase in DA (DA, central government). According to the media report, the central government can increase the salary of its employees drastically, which will benefit about 50 lakh central employees. The Modi government at the Center can take this decision by the end of this month i.e. the next cabinet meeting.

After this decision, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of Indian Railways will be increased to Rs 21,000 under Seventh Pay Commission. Similarly, employees working on the post of non-gazetted medical staff in Indian Railways can also get the benefit of promotion.

General Secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation, Shiv Gopal Mishra said that the employees had been demanding promotion for a long time. According to the seventh pay commission, the process of promotion will start soon. Also, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of the railway will be increased under the Seventh Pay Commission.

According to the news, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff will increase by at least Rs 5000 every month. Along with this, their HRA, DA and TA will also increase. With all this, their salary can increase from five thousand to twenty five thousand. Railways have approved the increase in salaries of non-gazetted medical staff such as lab staff, health and malaria inspectors, staff nurses, physiotherapists, radiographers, pharmacists, dieticians and family welfare organizations. Explain that the employees had been demanding to increase salary for a long time.