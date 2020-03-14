7th Premios Platino Event Canceled

The Premios Platino, Iberoamerica’s most distinguished annual movie and TV awards occasion, has canceled its 7th version, citing issues concerning the Coronavirus pandemic. Set to happen for a 3rd time on the Xcaret resort within the Riviera Maya, Mexico, this version was going to incorporate an inaugural business occasion to run Might 1-3, culminating within the awards evening on Might 3.

“Out of respect and solidarity with our society, and with the intention to help and contribute to the well being prevention and regulation actions advisable by the World Well being Group (WHO), the organizers of the Platino Awards, Spain’s Audiovisual Producers Rights Administration Entity (EGEDA) and the Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA), announce that the seventh version of the awards… is postponed, and not using a new date,” stated the official communique.

Nonetheless, on-line voting primarily based on the nominations will proceed, with the winners to be introduced at a later date.

Platino Industria was anticipated to attract some 300 producers and 700 business professionals with the intention to foster alliances and tasks inside the Ibero-American audiovisual neighborhood. Given the present uncertainties concerning the Cannes Competition, this could have been a big occasion for a lot of within the business.

The lately constructed Barceló Maya Area Conference Middle was to host the occasion because the official venue for producers, administrators, distributors, buyers, movie commissions, and suppliers of movie and audiovisual companies to generate enterprise alternatives.

The cancellation is a blow to the awards occasion and its organizers. Based on Kantar Media and Barlovento Comunicación, the sixth version of the Platino Awards had a media affect worth estimated at $110 million, producing an EAV (Equal Promoting Worth) of $71 million for the Riviera Maya.