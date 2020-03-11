8 Actors Who Could Have Played Star Wars Characters

Benicio del Toro Could Have Played Darth Maul

Ray Park has the pleasure of getting performed one of the crucial iconic villains the Star Wars saga in two movies and even voicing him in the latest season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, however there was a time when his most well-known character up to now might have been the notorious Toad in Bryan Singer’s X-Males. Future Academy-Award winner Benicio del Toro had already been solid as Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, however dropped out when he discovered that George Lucas had lower out a lot of his dialogue earlier than ultimately returning to the franchise because the talkative code breaker, DJ, in Star Wars: The Final Jedi. I’d say that every little thing labored out for the very best as a result of I can not think about Darth Maul with a stutter would have had the identical impact.