8 Actors Who Took On Celebrity Roles In K-Dramas

It doesn’t matter what the position is in a Ok-drama, actors all the time give their 100-percent effort into bringing their characters to life. Typically, they get roles the place they play somebody who shares the identical job as them, a star. That’s proper, these proficient stars get to spend time in their very own sneakers in entrance of the digital camera as a part of the drama’s storyline, though the personalities they painting should not essentially true to their actual ones.

Here’s a choice of actors who have performed celebrities in Ok-dramas.

Warning: minor spoilers forward!

Kim Woo Bin in “Uncontrollably Fond”

This melodrama stars Kim Woo Bin as Shin Joon Younger, a terminally sick actor, and Suzy as No Eul, a documentary producer who stops at nothing to fulfill her materialistic ego. Beforehand childhood pals with historical past, the 2 lead characters reunite as adults and fall in love, however a shared incident from the previous retains them from ever being collectively.

Kim Woo Bin’s position as a well-known film actor and singer who’s dying of most cancers is such a tearjerker. Regardless of initially portraying a cocky movie star, he was in a position to completely change to exhibiting a extra emotional and weak one who was coming to phrases along with his personal demise.

IU in “The Producers”

The occasions of “The Producers” happen on the sixth ground of a South Korean public TV station, the place staff are holding the variability division working by internet hosting late-night conferences and holding tabs on filming and enhancing deadlines. A few of these staff are seasoned PD (producing director) Ra Joon Mo (Cha Tae Hyun), skilled PD Tak Ye Jin (Gong Hyo Jin), rookie PD Baek Seung Chan (Kim Soo Hyun), and famous person Cindy (IU).

IU performs the position of Cindy, a well-known movie star whose profession kickstarted on the tender age of 13. Nonchalant and assured, Cindy earned the nickname “ice princess” for holding her feelings below management. Albeit barely otherwise, IU can be identified for having full management over her facial expressions and total perspective, which helped her flawlessly painting this character.

Sung Hoon in “I Picked Up a Celebrity On the Road”

Drunken and vindictive, Lee Yeon Website positioning (Kim Ga Eun) plots towards her supervisor, just for prime Hallyu star Kang Joon Hyuk (Sung Hoon) to finish up being her sufferer by mistake. This primary unlucky encounter between the 2 lets Joon Hyuk imagine that he’s been kidnapped, whereas Yeon Website positioning decides to carry him hostage to maintain him from turning her in. How lengthy will this charade final?

Ever so charming, Sung Hoon had no hassle delivering the traditional movie star persona. His character is a bit obnoxious and has psychotic tendencies, however he doesn’t chorus from exhibiting like to his followers. Given his unlucky scenario, warming as much as his abductor is likely to be his most difficult job but.

Website positioning Hyun Jin in “Magnificence Inside”

Han Se Kye (Website positioning Hyun Jin) is an A-list actress with a peculiar secret that sparks rumors given her movie star standing. Website positioning Do Jae (Lee Min Ki) is an government director at an airline firm who suffers from prosopagnosia, the lack to acknowledge faces. Each main mysterious lives, they cross paths and unexpectedly discover solace in one another’s imperfections.

Regardless of sharing her character with different actors to spotlight how her look adjustments each month for a complete week because of an uncommon phenomenon, Website positioning Hyun Jin gracefully pulled off a mischievous portrayal of Han Se Kye.

Hong Jong Hyun in “Absolute Boyfriend”

Da Da (Minah) is a make-up artist who’s in a secret relationship with common actor Ma Wang Joon (Hong Jong Hyun), whose busy schedule places an finish to their couple standing. Just lately single and never but able to mingle, Da Da receives a package deal of a humanoid robotic known as Zero 9 (Yeo Jin Goo) that prompts once they by accident kiss, thus turning into her “boyfriend.” It’s all enjoyable and video games till an imminent risk places Wang Joon again within the image and begins a dysfunctional love triangle.

Hong Jong Hyun performs two roles on this drama, a human and an android. As his actor persona, he’s short-tempered and careless in the direction of Da Da, however his jealousy kicks in as soon as one other suitor wins her over. In parallel, his android character basically upgrades himself into a greater model of his human self in an try to turn into absolutely the boyfriend for his ex-girlfriend.

Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”

One other A-list actress character is performed this time by Jun Ji Hyun as Chun Track Yi, who’s next-door neighbors with an alien named Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun). Being polar opposites, the pair ultimately finds a center floor and begins creating emotions for each other as they get to know one another up shut.

Jun Ji Hyun is well-known for her goofy and wild roles, and Chun Track Yi is not any totally different. She was in a position to carry this smug and blunt, but lovable character to life, all whereas sustaining her charisma all through the episodes.

Yoo In Na in “Contact Your Coronary heart”

Oh Yoon Website positioning (Yoo In Na) is a well-known actress whose profession plunges when she finds herself wrongfully caught in a scandal. In an effort to avoid wasting what’s left of her performing profession, she takes on a secretary position in a drama written by a well known screenwriter. Beforehand having been criticized for her dangerous performing, she finds a job as a secretary to assist herself get into character and lands on the desk of Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook), a perfectionist lawyer with zero tolerance for errors.

Yoo In Na usually takes on cheerful roles, and this one is probably her liveliest one so far. Cute at occasions and foolish at others, the portrayal of Oh Yoon Website positioning’s innocence and rebel should’ve been as difficult as it’s enjoyable to observe!

Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon in “Radio Romance”

Track Geu Rim (Kim So Hyun) is an assistant author who desires of turning into the primary author for a radio present. The chance lastly presents itself below one situation: she should solid prime movie star Soo Ho (Yoon Doojoon) because the present’s DJ. Along with her childhood dream in thoughts, Geu Rim does the whole lot in her energy to get Soo Ho on board.

Yoon Doojoon performs a prime class actor with a shining profession and a darkish life. His twin portrayal of an ideal life within the highlight and a depressed state as soon as in isolation is proof of his performing development and dedication to bringing the various aspects of his character to life.

