8 Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Lestat In The Vampire Chronicles TV Show

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet could also be a bit too on the nostril as a choose, nevertheless it doesn’t change the truth that he works. Chalamet has a French father which provides him French origins like Lestat. He’s across the identical peak because the character and near the age of guide Lestat.

Chalamet’s efficiency in Little Girls screams “The Brat Prince,” with a little bit of conceitedness, self-centeredness, a flare for the dramatics, and pure self-importance. Timothee Chalamet already has the luxurious hair for the position, it simply may need to be dyed or he may need to wig it up. Chalamet can be fairly busy as a star in-demand, however he would possibly simply discover a while to movie a Vampire Chronicles present.