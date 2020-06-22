8 Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Lestat In The Vampire Chronicles TV Show

Depart a Remark
Since 2017, Anne Rice’s wildly in style guide collection The Vampire Chronicles has been in growth as a TV collection. This isn’t the primary time that the books have been become display screen materials. The first time was with the cult basic Interview With a Vampire, after which later with Queen of The Damned. The Vampire Chronicles additionally impressed a Broadway musical referred to as Lestat. Regardless of the clear fan base, The Vampire Chronicles TV Show has not had a straightforward street to manufacturing.
Hulu was initially purported to be the house of The Vampire Chronicles present however the streaming service determined to go on it. Like several good vampire, the present rose once more when AMC acquired rights to The Vampire Chronicles and Anne Rice’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.
On the coronary heart of those novels are the vampire Lestat, who was performed in Interview with a Vampire by Tom Cruise, then by Stuart Townsend in Queen of the Damned, and most lately by Hugh Panaro within the Lestat musical. These three males gave very totally different interpretations of the well-known literary character, however had a sure confidence that threaded all through. Followers of Anne Rice’s novels, and even simply the films and musical, are in all probability anxiously awaiting casting information for this iconic character.
Earlier than we get our hopes and desires shattered by the ultimate casting resolution, let’s choose some individuals we want to see play Lestat in The Vampire Chronicles collection.
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet could also be a bit too on the nostril as a choose, nevertheless it doesn’t change the truth that he works. Chalamet has a French father which provides him French origins like Lestat. He’s across the identical peak because the character and near the age of guide Lestat.
Chalamet’s efficiency in Little Girls screams “The Brat Prince,” with a little bit of conceitedness, self-centeredness, a flare for the dramatics, and pure self-importance. Timothee Chalamet already has the luxurious hair for the position, it simply may need to be dyed or he may need to wig it up. Chalamet can be fairly busy as a star in-demand, however he would possibly simply discover a while to movie a Vampire Chronicles present.
Harry Types
Earlier than you go HARRY STYLES?! Let me clarify. Sure, we haven’t actually seen Types act. His one main position in Dunkirk was mainly a non-speaking position, and he handed on the prospect to be Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, so we’ve nothing to evaluate Fashion’s performing talents on (besides some hilarious SNL skits), however there’s an angle and a presence that Types displays that matches Lestat.
Types can be round the best age, peak, and his campiness and rockstar sensibility screams Lestat. All Types would want was a blonde curly wig. He may pull it off. The actual dilemma would come if Types truly had the time to movie a collection, which is extremely unlikely together with his intense touring and recording schedule. In an ideal world, Harry Types can be an actual consideration for Lestat.
Johnny Flynn
Johnny Flynn is way older than Lestat was when he turned a vampire. Nevertheless, that is Hollywood the place age solely issues for some genders and guide information don’t exist. Additionally, for my part, Flynn is a really younger trying mid-30-year-old. He in all probability can’t go for 21, however he may go as 20-something-ish. Flynn gave an amazing efficiency in Emma as Mr. Knightley, making him prepared for one more interval piece.
Flynn additionally has a musical background that ties properly with Lestat’s performing and rockstar sides. As Mr. Knightley Flynn confirmed a candy, advanced character, however I’m certain as Lestat, he may play a darkish, advanced character. He additionally already has the blonde hair, so him needing a wig is just a possibly possibility, not a should possibility, like with others on this checklist.
Iwan Rheon
Iwan Rheon has proven that he’s a reasonably good actor with versatility in a number of tasks. Together with his portrayal of Simon in Misfits, he has proven that he can play creepy, sophisticated, wounded characters, and that he can play a straight up monster as Ramsay in Sport of Thrones.
Rheon is extra on the shorter facet, being 5’8″, however that’s why editors are so nice at their jobs. They will make anybody look 6 ft. It is usually a bit arduous to think about how he would look with blonde curly hair, however I’m prepared to take the gamble and say he may work the wig. I consider that Rheon is a robust sufficient actor to seize the complexities and duality of Lestat. He’s additionally one other actor with musical expertise that matches into Lestat’s background and persona.
Evan Peters
Evan Peters has actually proven some performing vary throughout his time on American Horror Story. Lots of his evil characters have had a little bit of cockiness to them that would translate nicely to Lestat. Peters can be in his 30s, however not a lot in it that he couldn’t play a 20-something. Peters additionally has proven that he can pull off virtually any hair model, so curly blonde shoulder-length hair shouldn’t be an issue for him.
Peters, nonetheless, has a tough edge with most of his characters and performances that would make it tough for him to have Lestat’s jolly, twisted humor. Nevertheless, underneath the best course, he may flip his usually critical demeanor right into a extra playful character, like we’ve seen with Quicksilver.
Lakeith Stanfield
Get your “that wouldn’t be traditionally correct!” and “Lestat isn’t black!” out now. Really feel higher? Good. Now Lakeith Stanfield doesn’t look the half, however he’s a really charismatic, versatile actor who would do one hell of a job as Lestat.
To forged him would contain plenty of altering of Lestat’s backstory to make it work, nevertheless it’s additionally fiction so they might simply discover methods to work round it and hold most, if not all of Lestat’s pre-vampire historical past and life within the 18th and 19th century. Stanfield may undoubtedly give us a contact of spoiled, numerous intercourse attraction, loads of self-importance, and simply sufficient vampirism to essentially make Lestat shine in a TV collection.
Tom Hiddleston
When you’re a Marvel fan and have seen Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki, I don’t assume I must say way more. I suppose I’ll additionally add his efficiency in Solely Lovers Left Alive. Hiddleston is way older than guide Lestat, however Hiddleston is almost excellent for the position. He actually is aware of how you can carry sophisticated, wounded, however nonetheless likable characters to life.
Hiddleston additionally seems like somebody who simply screams French, blonde vampire within the 1700s, proper? He additionally has this nature that makes it straightforward to ascertain him as somebody very into trend and a lavish life-style.
Michiel Huisman
Anne Rice as soon as talked about that if she may forged Lestat, Chris Hemsworth can be considered one of her high decisions. Nevertheless, realistically, Hemsworth is way too busy launching large franchises to movie a whole collection, particularly if it will get renewed for a number of seasons. She additionally talked about Anson Mount and Stephen Amell, and you understand who’s type of a combination of all these rugged males? Michiel Huisman.
Huisman is one other actor technically out of the Lestat guide age vary, however moreover that, he has the best look, charisma, and hypnotic attract becoming of a vampire. He additionally has some boyish appeal, however with a darkish edge becoming of Lestat.
I had a tough time choosing only some decisions, as a result of I believe proper now, there are literally many actors that would carry this dynamic, enjoyable character to life. I additionally would like to see a brand new comer get an opportunity to place their stamp on Lestat. Lestat is such an vital character to Rice followers that I hope whoever finally ends up profitable the position actually provides us an excellent efficiency.
