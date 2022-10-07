8 anime movies you can watch on HBO Max

Spectacular anime to enjoy on HBO Max.

This time we will see a list of anime productions that have surprised some of us and will surprise others, which are ready to win the award for the best titles on the platform based on this cartoon style. Just like the other streaming services, HBO Max It is risking it by adding this type of highly requested productions to its catalog and it is measuring up. Next, know the Top 10 of the best anime on the platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fantasy and adventure story centered around Shin, a boy who has withdrawn into himself since the death of his mother, and his friend Kotori has been by his side ever since. Now that they are finally moving forward, another Shin appears, from another Japan, who completely changes their lives. 2019 production.

Japanese animation directed by Yūhei Sakuragi. (Craft Studio)

Teenagers Mio and Arata have been friends since childhood, although the girl feels more than just friendship. One day, after a trivial discussion, Mio decides to reveal her love to Arata, but, when she goes to meet him, she has an accident that turns her fate upside down. 2020 production.

Drama, romance and fantasy film directed by Yoshinobu Sena. (HBOMax)

The year is 2020 and there are only three days left until the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Kokone is a young student who, in addition to helping her widowed father with the housework, has to make an effort to stay awake every day in class. In her dreams she always becomes the young princess Ancien of the magical kingdom of Corazonia, defended by the fantastic Motoroids from the attacks of the terrible Colossus. 2020 production.

Sci-fi robot drama directed by Kenji Kamiyama. (Signal.MD)

During a time of endless rain, high school student Hodaka escapes from his troubled rural home and flees to Tokyo, where he befriends an orphan girl who can alter the weather. 2019 production directed by Makoto Shinkai.

“The time with you” is fantasy, drama, romance, adolescence, friendship and supernatural events. (Toho-Towa)

Teenagers Taki and Mitsuha discover one day that their bodies are swapped during sleep, and they begin to communicate through notes. As they clumsily overcome one challenge after another, a bond develops between the two that slowly turns into something more romantic. 2016 production.

“Your Name” is a romantic drama animation, directed by Makoto Shinkai. (CoMix Wave Films)

“Kyuta is a lonely boy living in Tokyo, and Kumatetsu is a supernatural creature isolated in a fantasy world. One day, the boy crosses the border to the other world and befriends Kumatetsu, who becomes his friend and spiritual guide. This meeting will lead them to live many adventures. 2015 production.

“The boy and the beast” is an animation of monsters, family and friendship, directed by Mamoru Hosoda. (Studio Chizu)

“A girl tired of her country life meets a magical flower that transports her to a magic school full of dark secrets”; points HBO Max.

Kate Winslet also made part of this 2017 Japanese animation, directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi. (Chukyo TV)

Eren Yeager and the rest of the 104th Training Corps already belong to the Survey Corps. So, now they are ready to face the Titans again, but their preparation is interrupted by the invasion of the Wall Rose. The Survey Corps will go to save the wall and discover more about the Titans and their own members (Third film in the saga)”. Fantastic action animation of 2018.

“Attack on Titan: Awakening Roar” was directed by Tetsurō Araki and Masashi Koizuka. (Wit Studio)

