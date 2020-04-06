8 Badass Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Join The John Wick Cast

Go away a Remark
In three movies launched within the final six years, the John Wick franchise has carried out an excellent job hiring actual badasses to star reverse Keanu Reeves in key supporting roles. The likes of Adrienne Palicki and Willem Dafoe have been in on the bottom ground starring within the first film, however since then we have seen actors like Ruby Rose, Frequent, Franco Nero, Laurence Fishburne, Cecep Arif Rahman, Yayan Ruhian, and Halle Berry tear up the display within the sequels. As followers, we will’t assist however marvel how the films will proceed that development in future titles, and who they may solid subsequent… so we determined to craft what one would possibly name a want checklist.
As of now it’s unclear how lengthy the John Wick franchise will final, however assuming that it’s going to proceed advert infinitum, we positively have some concepts about who director Chad Stahelski ought to deliver on-board – with a selected give attention to actors who’ve the capability to realistically take part within the ridiculous trademark motion sequences.
Uma Thurman
Can anybody clarify why Uma Thurman hasn’t carried out much more motion motion pictures? Her function as Beatrix Kiddo a.ok.a. The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Invoice is iconic due to the quantity of ass she kicks, and but she has not performed the lead in a critical motion characteristic since then (and that was 16 years in the past). Having her tackle a major function in the way forward for the John Wick franchise would make for a dream pairing, and can be an excellent alternative to place a sword again in her arms. Plus, the sequence may go a step additional and likewise solid Thurman’s Kill Invoice stunt double, Zoe Bell, alongside her – maybe even as a sister.
Gina Carano
From Haywire, to Quick & Livid 6, to Deadpool, to The Mandalorian, Gina Carano has persistently demonstrated herself as a consummate badass on-screen, along with her background as an expert MMA fighter lending a particular authenticity to all of her roles. This is identical authenticity that’s deeply embedded within the environment of the John Wick motion pictures, and thus the actor makes for a wonderful match for the content material. When given correct materials she will be able to ship an excellent efficiency, and it’s persistently enjoyable to see her simply tear by way of opponents. She might be a strong ally, or the titular hero’s worst nightmare, however both method Carano must be part of this sequence.
Iko Uwais
I’d offer you full permission to dismiss this checklist as invalid if it didn’t embrace Iko Uwais, so contemplate this me saving you the necessity to go away a damaging put up within the feedback part. For individuals who don’t instant acknowledge the title, Uwais is the star of the 2 motion pictures in The Raid duology (which is among the most bone-crunchingly unbelievable items of contemporary motion cinema), and has seen his profile develop not too long ago with roles in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, Stuber, and the upcoming Snake Eyes. Frankly, the one motive I can fathom that the Indonesian star isn’t already part of the franchise is as a result of Chad Stahelski has been saving him for some sort of grand finale. And, after all, if the sequence have been to deliver Uwais on board, it will even be wonderful to see…
Joe Taslim
Those that have seen The Raid will acknowledge Joe Taslim as one of many important villains within the movie reverse Iko Uwais – however their superior on display chemistry has continued within the years since then as effectively with their protagonist/antagonist roles modified within the blistering The Night time Comes For Us. Taslim has additionally been gaining numerous publicity in Hollywood motion pictures, like Star Trek Past, Quick & Livid 6, and the upcoming Mortal Kombat, and it feels prefer it’s solely a matter of time earlier than he’s introduced into the John Wick universe. It’s insanely enjoyable to observe him do his factor, and we need to see it reverse Keanu Reeves.
Naomi Watts
Identified for making dramas like Mulholland Drive, The Unattainable, and Birdman, Naomi Watts will not be the primary actor you consider when considering potential additions to an motion franchise just like the John Wick motion pictures, however that merely demonstrates a niche in your data about her. Whereas she hasn’t had many alternatives to point out off her expertise on movie, Watts has educated in martial arts for years, taking part in Judo contests within the late 1980s/early 1990s, and extra not too long ago studying Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. To see that background translated on display along with her appearing reverse Keanu Reeves appears like a recipe for shock and awesomeness.
Tony Jaa
Apart from small roles in Livid 7 and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Tony Jaa does not have a substantial amount of expertise working in English-language movies, however from a bodily perspective he most positively has what it takes to perform effectively in a John Wick film. In his native Thailand he has been working in movie for the reason that early 1990s, and is finest recognized for whipping every kind of ass taking part in the hero within the Ong Bak trilogy. He’ll quickly be getting extra publicity in America by way of the discharge of the upcoming Monster Hunter, and maybe that can wind up being his springboard into the Keanu Reeves-led sequence.
Michael Jai White
From Spawn, to Black Dynamite, to Arrow, Michael Jai White’s bodily prowess has lengthy been a key a part of what he brings to the desk as an actor, and his background explains why. Whereas he has a selected focus in Kyrokushin Karate, he practices eight completely different types of martial arts. He’s precisely the sort of performer you anticipate to see in a John Wick film if not just because motion followers actively speak about showdowns like Michael Jai White vs. Keanu Reeves. He’d be a wonderful match for the way forward for the sequence.
Forest Whitaker
There most likely isn’t a ton of crossover on the Venn diagram of “Greatest Actor Oscar Winners” and “Black Belts,” however Forest Whitaker really exists in each classes. He is by no means been an enormous motion man on the silver display, however he’s expertly educated in Kenpo Karate (a kind originating in America), and can be skilled in Escrima (a weapons-based martial artwork created within the Philippines). Whitaker has had important dramatic roles in latest blockbusters like Black Panther and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, however it will be nice to see him train his preventing abilities in future John Wick chapters.
What actors would you prefer to see be a part of the John Wick franchise sooner or later sooner or later?
