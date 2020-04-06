8 Badass Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Join The John Wick Cast

Iko Uwais

I’d offer you full permission to dismiss this checklist as invalid if it didn’t embrace Iko Uwais, so contemplate this me saving you the necessity to go away a damaging put up within the feedback part. For individuals who don’t instant acknowledge the title, Uwais is the star of the 2 motion pictures in The Raid duology (which is among the most bone-crunchingly unbelievable items of contemporary motion cinema), and has seen his profile develop not too long ago with roles in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, Stuber, and the upcoming Snake Eyes. Frankly, the one motive I can fathom that the Indonesian star isn’t already part of the franchise is as a result of Chad Stahelski has been saving him for some sort of grand finale. And, after all, if the sequence have been to deliver Uwais on board, it will even be wonderful to see…