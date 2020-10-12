8 beaches of India got famous ‘Blue Flag’ certificate, know what are its benefits

new Delhi: India has become the first country in the world, whose eight beaches have already been awarded ‘Blue Flag’ certificate in the first attempt. The Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar has described the Blue Flag certificate received on 8 beaches of India located in five states and two union territories of the country. The decision to award the certificate was made by an International Judging Committee, whose distinguished members included UNEP, UANWTO, FEE, IUCN. Also Read – Prakash Javadekar’s declaration against pollution, a solution will be found for the problem of stubble

Beaches awarded with 'Blue Flag' are Shivrajpur (Dwarka-Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarakod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Puri-Odisha) and Radha Nagar ( Andaman and Nicobar Islands). India has been awarded the third prize by the International Judging Committee under 'International Best Practices' for pollution control in coastal areas.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Mr. Prakash Javadekar said in his message, "This is an outstanding achievement. No country has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in the first attempt. It also provides global recognition for India's conservation and sustainable development efforts. "

Javadekar said, "India is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve this feat in just 2 years time." Japan, South Korea and United Arab Emirates-UAE are the only other Asian nations to have been awarded the Blue Flag for two beaches, and that too in about 5 to 6 years. India is now included in the group of 50 blue flag countries. It is being planned to receive Blue Flag honors for 100 such beaches in the country in the next five years.