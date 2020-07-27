8 Bite-Sized Web Dramas That Provide Lighthearted Fun

I do know what you’re pondering: “Web dramas are already bite-sized!” I hear you, and also you’re not mistaken, however even amidst internet dramas, there are ones which are lighter not solely when it comes to airing time, but additionally plot-wise.

The next choice encompasses a internet drama for each temper. So dig in and, most significantly, get pleasure from!

1. “I Am“

“I Am” tells the story of Annie (performed by DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon), a man-made intelligence robotic that was introduced into existence within the type of a teenage woman. In an effort to steer clear of hurt’s manner, she joins highschool and is confronted with the problem of becoming in amongst people, all whereas studying a panoply of life classes within the course of.

This 90-minute internet drama is cute and light-weight and makes up for an incredible film substitute in your ladies’ evening in!

2. “Sizzling and Candy”

Destiny brings collectively Min Joon (Choi Min Hwan), a meals truck proprietor and an aspiring chef, and Joon Younger (AOA’s Yuna), a rebellious graffiti artist. The pair works hand in hand to convey extra clients to the meals truck, and collectively they find out about what makes life actually price residing.

With a mean of 15 minutes per episode, this eight-episode storyline has the right construct as much as a scorching and candy love story.

3. “Let’s Eat One thing, Anna“

Anna (Nam Gyu Ri) is an introverted energy blogger who eats alone and whose hobbies embrace watching residence buying channels. Park Ji Yong (Im Seulong) is a house buying host who’s given the duty to characteristic an influence blogger in his present. Ji Yong crosses paths with Anna, however how will he persuade her to visitor star in his present?

70 minutes is all it is advisable delve into this breezy, simple plot. Plus, just like the title suggests, this internet drama is a extremely good watch throughout lunch time!

4. “Excessive-Finish Crush“

Conceited and proud, Choi Se Hoon (Jung Il Woo) is the CEO of an elite Ok-pop leisure company, and he can flip any individual he eyes right into a Ok-pop star. When his consideration is fixated on an harmless younger girl from the countryside named Lee Yi Ryung (Jin Se Yeon), he does every little thing in his energy to recruit her—solely to fail miserably. He realizes that his curiosity in her goes far past enterprise and retains pursuing her regardless.

You could want a complete of 5 hours to undergo all 20 episodes, however you received’t really feel the hours move as you get simply as keen because the male lead to determine Yi Ryung.

5. “We Broke Up”

Typically, relationships merely don’t work out, and that’s completely superb. However what occurs whenever you’re caught underneath the identical roof together with your ex? Regardless of placing an finish to their relationship, No Woo Ri (Sandara Park) and Ji Gained Younger (WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon) nonetheless see one another every day as a result of they share the identical residence. Struggling in their very own particular person lives, how is that this scenario going to have an effect on them as roommates?

It’s all the time good to see YG artists in a drama, and the chemistry between Sandara Park and Kang Seung Yoon is greater than sufficient to comply with this little story of theirs!

6. “The place Your Eyes Linger”

Han Tae Joo (Han Gi Chan) and Gang Gook (Jang Eui Su) are two finest buddies who share a powerful bond. Tangled in a love triangle with Hye Mi (Choi Gyu Ri) that triggers jealousy, the 2 buddies look again on their relationship with one another and the potential of its improvement into one thing romantic.

This contemporary and intriguing plot is unquestionably purpose sufficient to take a seat by means of all 9 episodes and learn how the story unfolds!

7. “Splash Splash Love”

Danbi (Kim Seul Gi) is a highschool pupil who finds herself within the Joseon dynasty following a leap right into a puddle of rain. As she time travels to the previous period, she will get acquainted with King Lee Do (Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon), who finally ends up understanding a bit of bit greater than he ought to in regards to the future.

Comedy meets romance on this seasoned and fluffy two-episode drama which you can simply watch many times!

8. “Noble, My Love“

An unlucky occasion brings collectively Lee Kang Hoon (Sung Hoon), the inheritor to a enterprise empire, and Cha Yoon Web optimization (Kim Jae Kyung), a veterinarian. To maintain his mom from pressuring him about marriage, Kang Hoon asks Yoon Web optimization to be his pretend-girlfriend, however this initially good plan finally ends up bringing extra issues to the desk.

The same old wealthy man/poor woman trope finds its manner right here, however it’s undoubtedly price it! And whereas this internet drama is by far the longest on the listing, the easygoing plot makes it so pleasant that binge-watching it’s a should!

Which bite-sized internet drama is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.