8 cooperative multiplayer games to play anywhere

In recent years, the video game industry has been striving to offer us differential and special experiences, such as the additional contents, which we downloaded to extend the relationship with our most beloved games. Also the appearance of versions in virtual reality or the introduction of trophieswhich allow us to demonstrate that we dominate the title.

But, above all the options, we must highlight the multiplayer. It is undeniable that playing with friends multiplies the fun of the games, as it allows us to show off our skills with people we really know.

Especially fun and motivating are those that give us the opportunity to cooperate to achieve a common goal. We will share the victories and accompany each other in the defeats.

The best cooperatives for four friends

We start with a selection of the best cooperative games for four people, which you can find on PlayStation Plus. In them you can compete locallysharing the games on the same television.

‘Overcooked! 2’: cooperative fun for four kitchens

We’re not going to win a Michelin Star with the games in the ‘Overcooked!’ saga, but we’re sure to have a lot of fun. we are before one of the best titles to throw a party with friends thanks to its cooperative mode.

You can check in the video the frenetic rhythm that prints the game. The orders begin to arrive by the dozen, the dishes become more complicated and the kitchen becomes a chaotic place in which four players must coordinate to keep the workflow going.

In this second edition the level of madness increases with new cuisines and recipes. But above all because of the possibility of play online with friends. One of the best multiplayer options in PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium) and a digital method to decide who is the most cook in the house.

‘Moving Out’: a move never generated so many laughs

You will check that is your real friend if there is the fateful day of the move to lend a hand. And it is that carrying belongings from one home to another is one of the most stressful situations that human beings can experience. But ‘Moving Out’ remains important to her.

The game from the Australians SMG Studio has revealed to us that doing it together with three friends in a video game format can be very fun; sometimes hilarious. Making the move without breaking something will be practically impossible. And here speed is valued. Why carry the sofa down the stairs when we can throw it out the window?

In ‘Moving Out’ we’ll have to perform teamwork to carry the largest objects to the van, where we will introduce them in the purest ‘Tetris’ style.

The physics of the elements and the amount of bizarre situations that are presented to us, with vehicles and scenarios of all kinds. Are you going to miss it on PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium)?

‘LittleBigPlanet 3′: a platform to get similar

If at home we are more of platforms, we do not find a better proposal for play with friends in local co-op than ‘LittleBigPlanet 3’. Fortunately, this third installment in Sackboy’s adventure series is available on PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium) to show us that his unrestrained creativity is still as fresh as day one.

It should be noted that Media Molecule took the opportunity to introduce three new characters, each one with a very marked aesthetic style that surely we can draw resemblance to our friends. The most important thing is that they have special abilities that help us to face the obstacles that we find in the game in different ways.

Although there is no shortage of moments of action, it is not a game that lives up to the material with which the elements are created. In ‘LBA 3’ you don’t go at full speed. It’s a game with a smoother development in which the platforms are mixed with the puzzles. Finishing it ensures us more than six hours of play in company.

‘Death Squared’: Become the “brain” of the group

Another fantastic cooperative experience on PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium) signed by the creators of ‘Moving Out’. On this occasion we leave the changes aside to participate in an intriguing puzzle. Our mission is as simple as move colored cubes to the associated square.

Achieving the mission will not be easy. Obstacles and traps such as sparks, platforms that disappear or spikes that appear from nowhere await us. When playing with three friends the game adds the component of coordination and communication becomes a key factor.

This is an excellent example that puzzles are not always games that isolate. And it is also a good test for earning the nickname of “brain” of the group.

Despite its elemental appearance, ‘Death Squared’ has a consistent plot in which we are developing an artificial intelligence who needs to be trained. And… it will appeal to those who are looking for a fairly difficult challenge.

Adventures as a couple on the same console

If for you more than two are a crowd and you prefer live a collaborative experience with another personthere are also great adventurous options in PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium).

‘Children of Morta’: share the most emotional ‘roguelike’ with a friend

‘Children of Morta’ could not be missing from this selection for its virtues as a multiplayer. But also for being a title that broke into the innovative panorama indie like an emotional ‘roguelike’. And the truth is that he did it, surprising the players with a mix of frenetic action and storytelling that matters. Something unusual in this genre.

In development as roguelikethere is no lack of procedural mapping, fighting in the purest style hack and slash and collecting resources to improve our inventory. Regarding the multiplayer experience, the game offers us a collaborative adventure —and difficult— for two friends in which we will have to protect Mount Morta.

An originally peaceful mountain that becomes full of dangers so that our action makes sense. Players will have to choose one of the members of the Bergson family, each with unique abilities.

The bonds between characters and their evolution enrich the gaming experience, leading us to reflect on family life. If you pass it, yes, you may be chosen at home as a candidate for the next time the power goes out because the leads are skipped.

‘LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham’: who asks for Batman and who for Robin?

LEGO video games have been a staple of family entertainment in the last decade, standing out for their cooperative mode for two players. The Batman episode is no exception, in an adventure where Batman joins forces with the superheroes of the DC Comics universe and blasts off into outer space to stop Brainiac from destroying Earth.

In the development of the game there is no lack of a good dose of puzzle solving, lots of combat and platforming to advance through the gothic world of the DC Comics universe franchise, recreated with the characteristic look printed by the parts factory.

Some will say that given the choice of an incarnation in Batman, there are many games in which it is represented in a more epic and attractive way. But the ‘chubby’ LEGO style also have their point. And there will be over 200 characters to choose from. Together in action, no matter what.

A playable party for five people

In video games, as in almost all areas, Union make force. And in PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium) there are also titles where we can prove this statement, since they allow many people to play at the same time, both locally and online:

‘The Dark Pictures Anthology’: Share Fear, Couch, and Controller With Friends

For lovers of the best horror movies, the safe bet would be one of the available episodes of ‘The Dark Pictures Anthology’. Both ‘Little Hope’ and ‘Man of Medan’ are interactive cinematic experiences in which we must try to survive with friends for more than three hours.

How? Well, there are two ways to do it. The first is to choose the online mode, in which two players can follow the progress of the same story from home, with different characters. Each one will live it from their perspective, at the same time.

The second option is the cooperative mode at home, in which we will share fear, couch and control, since we will be passing it to each other as it is the turn of each player’s character. Needless to say, scares are allowed between participants.

In both cases, the decisions that are made will have an important impact on the future of the story. A specialty in Supermassive Games (‘Until Dawn’).

‘Dead by Daylight’: the game of cat and mouse can be terrifying

imagine mixing the best multiplayer action with a survival horror. Well, that’s exactly what ‘Dead by Daylight’ offers us, a complete success in the market that has surpassed 50 million players online. And in PlayStation Plus we have it at hand to become survivors or murderers.

The game places us in a procedurally generated scenariowith a setting typical of the 80’s horror movie classics. In it, five people are going to participate in a survival game.

One of the players will have to take the role of the assassin, who will see the action in the first person and will have special powers. The other four participants will have as a vital mission to flee of him, using a third-person perspective.

How can you intuit, to get out alive in this particular game of cat and mouseSurvivors must work as a team.

We have proposed eight ideal games to play with friends. But the list of multiplayer titles can be made much longer with names like ‘TowerFall Ascension’, ‘Enter the Gungeon’, ‘Resogun’, ‘Mortal Kombat 11’, ‘Tetris Effect Connected’ o ‘Everybody’s Golf’. All of them are available to play with PlayStation Plus.

And you don’t need to take hundreds of boxes wherever you go to set up the game. It’s a matter of plugging in your console and downloading the ones you feel like partying with. You will never forget one at home.

In this way, the PlayStation subscription service offers us network support for all our games, freeing up space on the machine. We also have 100 GB of cloud storagereally useful to save our valuable games.

With PlayStation Plus, games and games will travel with you. And the subscription could not be easier. Depending on what suits you best: either go to the PlayStation Plus section and choose your subscription level or, if you prefer, go to a physical store like GAME to buy a gift card. And then? You exchange its value in your digital wallet —having chosen the one you need—, and that’s it.

