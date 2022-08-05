8 cores and 16 threads, for just over 300 euros

After the graphics card, without a doubt, the most important component of any gaming PC or laptop is the processor. Without a direct impact on the quality of the textures but on the FPS that our team is capable of achieving, if we want to be well covered for years and not suffer from the dreaded bottleneck We must take a good look at which processor we choose to accompany our GPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor (8C/16T, 36MB Cache, up to 4.7GHz Max Boost)

It is components It has a much more contained price than graphics cards, luckily for our pocket. And for just a few hundred euros we find more than solvent alternatives with which we can play without any problem.

If we look at the latest generation, the Ryzen 5000 are one of the best options in terms of value for money at the moment. And now we can take the super sales Ryzen 7 5800X at its minimum price in PcComponentes: It is reduced to only 318.90 euros, compared to almost 500 that it has cost just a few weeks ago.

For just over 300 euros, the Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best purchase options for our latest generation gaming PC. In the company of a relatively recent graphics card, such as the NVIDIA RTX 3000 or AMD RX 6000, this 5800X is capable of reaching high framerates in all kinds of games. And if we use some RAM modules at high MHz figures, even more so.

With a 7-nanometer manufacturing process and a maximum TDP of 105 W, this CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads with which we will be covered for a good season when it comes to gaming. Its base and turbo frequencies are 3.8 and 4.7 GHz, respectively. And it has some great ratings from the gaming community. Of course, it comes without a built-in air cooler, so we will have to buy a larger one or liquid cooling if we plan to apply a overclock aggressive.