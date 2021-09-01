8 dangerous apps that must be eliminated from all Android phones

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

As part of a content debugging process in the Google digital store, the Play Store has announced that it has found a number of programs that could be compromising devices of all the people who have managed to download them when they were available on the platform.

Despite the traditional security controls that the Play Store has, reviews are made every season to confirm that the available applications comply with the security requirements and do not include viruses or any type of malware. However, there are certain occasions when apps bypass controls and remain open to the public for a while.

In the last review made by the Google store they were found 8 applications specifically that they would be transmitting a dangerous ransomware virus called ‘Joker’, which would be silently taking control of cell phones to gain access to users’ personal information and take partial control of SIM cards.

This specific virus would be registering users to various SMS payment services as long-term theft scheme for which he would be scamming several people without them noticing. A notable detail of such cases can be seen in the device’s message log or, for greater security, in the invoices for payments for telephone services as payments to unrecognized subscriptions will be found.

The applications recognized as potentially dangerous that have the mentioned ransomware would be the following:

– Auxiliary Message

– Element Scanner

– Fast Magic SMS

– Free CamScanner

– Go Messages

– Super Message

– Super SMS

– Travel Wallpapers

For users who have downloaded any of the applications on the list it is recommended immediately remove the software in question and all the data of the same that are present in the phone. You need to make sure that both the executable program and the APK file are completely removed so that the device is not in danger of scam.

On the other hand, the cybersecurity company Zscaler He has also mentioned that the same virus could be present in other apps that can still be found in the store, which would be:

– Free Affluent Message

– PDF Photo Scanner

– Delux Keyboard

– Comply QR Scanner

– PDF Converter Scanner

– Font Style Keyboard

– Translate Free

– Saying Message

– Private Message

– Read Scanner

– Print Scanner

As a preventive measure, the most pertinent thing in case of having such applications on the phone is to carry out the same process of complete elimination of related data. In addition, if you want to make sure you completely remove the virus from the device, it is also advisable to install and use antivirus such as Avast Mobile Security, Kaspersky O Esetnod32 which are also available for the Android operating system.

Finally, it is advised as a digital security custom to always check that the origin of an application is reliable before downloading it, in addition to reviewing reviews and comments to make sure that the number of downloads are from real people and not from bots used to position it in the shop. There are many types of malicious software that are not visible to the naked eye so it is best not to put important information at risk by downloading untrustworthy programs.

