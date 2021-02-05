8 Emotional K-Pop MVs That Tackle Time Travel

(*8*)

Time journey is likely one of the coolest sci-fi ideas on the market. Embody it in a Ok-pop music video and also you’ve acquired your self a brief movie with emotions in abundance. Love, friendship, sacrifice, self-love… The explanations for time journey are many and the end result can solely be one: restoring stability, even when it paradoxically means tweaking the timeline.

Listed here are eight emotional Ok-pop music movies that sort out time journey. Buckle up for the heartfelt trip of a lifetime!

1. FTISLAND – “Severely”

Unable to return to phrases together with his girlfriend’s loss, Lee Hong Ki storms out of her funeral solely to search out himself standing earlier than his girlfriend… alive. Confused at first, he later understands that he went again in time after seeing the date in a newspaper. He decides to utilize this new probability at saving his girlfriend. Lee Hong Ki takes us on fairly an emotional journey as he spends the subsequent days attempting every part in his energy to forestall her from dying.

2. 2AM – “You Wouldn’t Reply My Calls”

Im Seulong receives an surprising telephone name that leaves him perplexed: his girlfriend is looking to remind him of their date on the resort, to which he reacts mysteriously. The decision prompts him to storm to the resort, however he’s welcomed by against the law scene as an alternative. Shattered and helpless, he makes one other telephone name hopelessly attempting to warn her, however in useless. Im Seulong seems to be caught in a time loop between the current and the previous, and watching him relive the occasions of his associate’s demise each single time is heart-wrenching.

3. BTS – “Epiphany”

BTS’s storyline has hinted at time journey many occasions all through their videography, however that is the primary music video the place we glimpse tangible proof. The heartwarming lyrics tackle how the idol’s notion modified about himself and the way he advocates self-love compared to the previous. As for visuals, the scenes the place rain is pouring the other way up and the place two Jins are in the identical room makes me suppose that Jin is spiritually – if not actually – touring in time to reconcile with himself. Discuss an emotional journey all through time!

4-5. MONSTA X – “Dramarama” + “Discover You”

MONSTA X is undoubtedly the grasp of motion music movies, and this time they create sci-fi into the combo. In these thrilling brief movies, time journey is represented by a watch that holds a private – and really painful reminiscence – for Hyungwon after shedding a pricey member of the family. He makes use of his inherited accent to assist his fellow members. The poignant half about these music movies is that though MONSTA X has the ability to show again time, there may be nothing they’ll do to flee the “save or be saved” ultimatum… Or is there?

6-7. IU – “You & I” + “Above The Time”

As an artist who’s been round for over a decade, IU has additionally contributed to the time journey trope. How, you ask? She kicks it up a notch in “You & I” and builds her personal time machine within the hope of reuniting together with her love curiosity who appears to be cursed by a sleeping spell. Years later, she lets us know by “Above The Time” that she has been lovingly maintaining a tally of her associate all this time up till the second the place they lastly get collectively. It’s emotional simply seeing IU and Lee Hyun Woo reunite after time has handed within the latter music video!

8. INFINITE’s Sunggyu – “60 Seconds”

We frequently use the expression “rollercoaster of feelings,” however Sunggyu has absolutely lived it to the letter. Moments after laying eyes on his crush, he immediately takes a visit into the long run that lasts precisely 60 seconds. Throughout this brief period of time, he learns about his potential relationship together with his crush – intimately. Upon his return, it’s as much as him to determine whether or not he desires to undergo with it or not.

Which period journey music video is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.