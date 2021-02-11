8 Emotional Moments We Had From The Final Episodes Of “True Magnificence”

That is it. “True Magnificence” has been accomplished and the ending had us feeling all types of various issues. It took viewers on a rollercoaster of feelings from unhappiness, to anger, to heat. Listed here are eight emotional moments all of us had watching the final two episodes of “True Magnificence.”

Warning: Minor spoilers for the finale episodes forward!

1. The break up

At the beginning of episode 15, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) is within the States, serving to his father get well from his well being scare. On the day he’s alleged to fly again to Korea, his dad all of the sudden falls right into a coma because of bleeding in his mind, and they’re unable to make it again. The well being of Su Ho’s dad continues to deteriorate and Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) patiently waits for her boyfriend to return again to Korea. Feeling responsible and unsure about when he’ll be capable of return, Su Ho decides the most effective factor to do for Ju Gyeong is to interrupt up along with her.

This was a tough begin to the ultimate two episodes. You can completely really feel the heartbreak in each Su Ho and Ju Gyeong as they fought to simply accept the truth of their state of affairs. Ju Gyeong needed to hold on to their relationship, however Su Ho was solely doing what he thought was finest for her. Su Ho’s selflessness and love for Ju Gyeong at all times comes first with him, nevertheless it was nonetheless so unhappy seeing them each so heartbroken.

2. The nearly kiss

After a couple of drinks, Ju Gyeong is drunk and Han Website positioning Jun (Hwang In Yeop) comes to assist her get dwelling. It looks as if it’s a traditional routine for the 2 associates as he is available in like a knight in shining armor to care for the lady he likes. On this explicit evening although, Ju Gyeong exams Website positioning Jun’s persistence by relentlessly insisting that he have dinner with a woman she is doing make-up for. He will get pissed off which ends up in him getting fairly near locking lips along with her, however he doesn’t.

This half was intense on so many ranges. The closeness of the kiss was one thing nobody might have anticipated. On prime of this, it was additionally surprising for viewers to see simply how shut the 2 associates had turn into with out Su Ho within the image. Regardless of the closeness of their friendship, we had been additionally capable of see how a lot pent up emotion Website positioning Jun had whereas being friend-zoned by Ju Gyeong. His coronary heart for her is extra passionate than ever and the virtually kiss simply proved it.

3. Website positioning Jun’s heartfelt confession

Han Website positioning Jun has spent the previous two years being associates with Ju Gyeong, unable to admit his true emotions to her. On the evening when he nearly kisses her, Website positioning Jun finally ends up blurting out his emotions for her, however this isn’t sufficient for Website positioning Jun. He decides to make an occasion out of it and takes her to a pleasant restaurant, earnestly telling her that he likes her.

Whether or not you’re crew Su Ho or crew Website positioning Jun, this half had everybody’s hearts skipping beats. Website positioning Jun’s confession in the direction of the lady he cherished for the previous two years is so heartfelt and honest. It’s so candy and on the identical time heartbreaking as a result of we all know who is admittedly in Ju Gyeong’s coronary heart. Nonetheless, we are able to recognize the feelings that Website positioning Jun conveyed in pouring out his coronary heart to the lady he likes and recognize his braveness.

4. Su Ho’s return

Lacking Su Ho, Ju Gyeong has some soju and finds herself going to Namsan Tower. She had promised Su Ho years earlier than that they might meet there on the first snowfall. As destiny has it, Ju Gyeong bumps into Su Ho and the 2 are reunited.

(*8*)

Though this eventual reunion was anticipated, it was heartwarming to see them collectively once more. Su Ho’s emotions for Ju Gyeong are clearly there and it’s candy to see him nonetheless caring for her a lot. We additionally see the angst and anger behind Ju Gyeong’s eyes, and truthfully, we’re right here for it. She was so heartbroken over Su Ho breaking apart along with her and the time aside was torture for her. It confirmed a way of self-confidence and pleasure seeing her sticking up for herself and letting him know that she was harm.

5. Website positioning Jun sending Ju Gyeong away

This. Was. Heartbreaking.

Ju Gyeong asks Website positioning Jun to fulfill up along with her after apply. She desires to inform Website positioning Jun that her coronary heart’s not with him. Website positioning Jun is aware of deep down that Ju Gyeong doesn’t like him, however he additionally desires to provide her the motivation to make up with Su Ho, so he tells her that Su Ho is heading again to the U.S. and that she ought to go say goodbye to him. As a lot because it hurts, he tells her and sends her off, telling her to rush. He acts all cool however proceeds to go to the stairwell and cry.

Who’s chopping onions?

It’s a second of maturity for Website positioning Jun as he is aware of the honest factor to do is to let Ju Gyeong see Su Ho and for them to have their second. However little did we all know… Website positioning Jun made it up in order that Ju Gyeong might understand her true emotions. That is simply what makes Website positioning Jun so excellent. He’s so selfless and at all times places different individuals’s emotions earlier than his personal.

6. Ju Gyeong making up with Su Ho

Though it takes some planning on Website positioning Jun’s half, Ju Gyeong lastly caves in to her true emotions and runs to Su Ho’s home. She is in tears as she is fearful that he’s leaving once more. The two make up and are collectively once more!

It was an attractive reunion that viewers had been ready for and anticipating. It’s a provided that Ju Gyeong and Su Ho are supposed to be. They’ve cherished one another relentlessly from the beginning and there was no altering their emotions and hearts. They understood and cherished one another for who they had been. It was candy seeing the 2 collectively once more, however there was additionally lots of heartbreak for the second lead Website positioning Jun. Why can’t everybody simply be blissful?

7. The marriage ceremony

Im Hee Gyung (Im Se Mi) and her jamong (Oh Eui Sik) lastly get married. Their relationship had some obstacles, however Hee Gyung stored persisting and following her coronary heart till the very finish. Their relationship was hopeful and pure, so seeing the 2 tie the knot and have their blissful ending was the right finish to the collection. And seeing the entire solid collectively celebrating this joyous second was additionally so candy and emotional!

8. Website positioning Jun singing Se Yoon’s music and Su Ho producing it

The storyline with the three finest associates, Website positioning Jun, Su Ho, and Jung Se Yeon (SF9’s Chani), involves full circle on the finish. Website positioning Jun is ready to debut as an idol and carry out the music that Se Yoon made and that Su Ho produced. It’s finally the ultimate closure that the buddies wanted as a way to forgive one another, forgive themselves, and let Se Yoon reside on of their hearts.

Additionally, how superb is Hwang In Yeop’s singing?!

Goodbye, “True Magnificence” household. We will miss you dearly!

You can begin or re-watch “True Magnificence” with the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Tune Joong Ki and BIGBANG, however has been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop nowadays. She can be the creator of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys via her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “Youn’s Keep,” “She Would By no means Know,” and “Lovestruck within the Metropolis”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard” and “True Magnificence”

Trying ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display