8 Facts That Might Surprise You – Variety

It’s been 15 years since “Avatar: The Final Airbender” first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005, changing into an enormous business success. Now that the animated collection is accessible on Netflix (and the streamer’s no. 1 hottest present this week), followers previous and new are in a position to expertise the story of 12-year-old Aang, the Avatar and sole survivor of the Air Nomads, as he and his buddies work to revive concord between the Water, Fireplace, Earth and Air nations.

Nonetheless, the favored collection that followers know and love right this moment didn’t change into what the creators initially envisioned. It’s exhausting to think about the present with out Zuko, the vindictive fireplace nation prince followers hated to like, or the “cabbage man” who grew to become a recurring fan favourite, however each characters had been almost erased within the author’s room.

Listed here are eight shocking details concerning the beloved collection:

The “Cabbage Man”

‘My Cabbages!’ ’is a line all-too-familiar with viewers of the present. Initially meant as comedian reduction, the “cabbage man” wasn’t supposed to stay round lengthy, however the writers stored him as a operating gag all through the collection.

Prince Zuko Write In

Prince Zuko was initially simply an extension of the Fireplace Lord’s persona, and by no means truly meant to be a important character. To present some extra attract and storyline to the Fireplace Lord’s vindictive quest, they needed to write in a personality that will bolster the cat and mouse chase across the kingdoms that will finally start a maturing and relatable forged of characters. It additionally gave us somebody that we truthfully stored round to hate, however received our hearts over by revealing a posh persona behind a detestable facade.

Toph Was Initially Meant to be A Man

To serve Toph’s robust and rugged exterior, the present’s producers steered that she be given a extra correlated physique. She, essentially the most highly effective earth-bender, was initially meant to be a “he” that was as sturdy bodily as they had been look smart. Shocker.

Zuko and Katara Have been Nearly a Factor

The connection between these two was speculated to blossom right into a full-blown romance. The writers of the present tossed across the thought of Zuko and Katara ending up collectively. Sadly, their romance was not meant to be.

Sokka’s Boomerang Persona

The place would this collection be with out Sokka’s goofy humor to chop via the animosity? Initially meant to be yet one more dry and sobering critical character, the character’s voice actor Jack DeSena determined so as to add his personal aptitude to the character’s persona. It wound up being fairly the success and ended up completely enveloping the character of the present’s biting but shifting nature.

Azula Was Meant to Have an Organized Marriage

Yup, Azula, spearheaded to be essentially the most heinous of the fireplace nation’s armory, was speculated to get married. In accordance with the present’s creators, throughout E book Three, Azula was truly meant to have an organized marriage. Fortunately, the thought was later scrapped.

Co-Creator Michael DiMartino Left “Household Man” to work on “The Final Airbender”

One of many co-creators of “The Final Airbender,” Michael DiMartino, truly labored on “Household Guys” for years, directing and writing numerous episodes, however left the Fox comedy present in 2002 to work on his ardour undertaking, “The Final Airbender.”

Uncle Iroh Nearly Betrayed Zuko

There isn’t a extra likeable character within the collection than Uncle Iroh, so it’s exhausting to think about that the collection finale ended with him stabbing his favourite nephew, prince Zuko, within the again. In Iroh’s authentic function within the collection, the uncle was meant to betray Zuko, performing as a double agent that will have been a serious plot twist within the animated collection. Fortunately, the writers completed the collection with the joyful ending Uncle Iroh deserved.