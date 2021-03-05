8 Famous Korean Actors Who Have Launched YouTube Channels

(*8*)

Korean actors dazzle us repeatedly by way of their movie and Ok-drama works. Each single position exhibits us a brand new aspect of them that we could have by no means recognized in any other case. And after they be a part of social media, we get to see extra of their actual personalities past the characters they painting.

Fortunately for each fan on the market, some actors began their very own YouTube channels. This implies extra content material for avid viewers and particularly extra interactions with them apart from the standard fangirling/fanboying on small – or massive – screens. Listed below are eight well-known Korean actors who have launched their YouTube channels previously few years.

1. Jung Il Woo (1DAY 1LWOO)

Jung Il Woo joined Youtube about three months in the past, and his content material is kind of entertaining. He shares a wide range of content material together with his viewers akin to reside broadcasts, vlogs, and fascinating collaborations with different Korean celebrities. A lot of the aforementioned have one factor in widespread: scrumptious meals, which is all the time mouthwatering to observe.

2. Shin Se Kyung (sjkuksee)

Actress Shin Se Kyung has been a Youtuber since September 2018, and he or she ranked tenth on the checklist of most subscribed Korean channels on the identical 12 months. Her content material is as various as it’s aesthetically pleasing, starting from vlogs and Q&A periods to a cooking section known as “Cook dinner & Discuss.”

3. Lee Min Ho (leeminho movie)

Staying true to the character of his work, Lee Min Ho greeted his followers by way of a film-focused channel final October. His content material is basically comprised of “movielogs” as he calls them, which show his superb manufacturing and artistic directing expertise. His very first add takes followers on a visit to reminisce about his wealthy and well-founded performing profession.

4. Han Ye Seul (Han Ye Seul is)

In 2019, Han Ye Seul opened her YouTube account the place she shares a little bit little bit of her on a regular basis life together with her followers. Trend ideas, food plan recommendation, exercise routines, and way more might be discovered on her channel. One of the best half about her content material is that it makes you overlook that she’s an actress as she shares actual components of her every day life.

5. Sung Hoon (Sunghoon’s Date Who?)

Sung Hoon’s channel is called “Sunghoon’s Date Who?” and let’s face it: Who wouldn’t hit that subscribe button on the spot? Similar to its title, there’s a entire section about relationship. However that’s not all! Vlogs and different random content material are additionally a part of the enjoyable. From his very first video, it seems like Sung Hoon has loads in retailer for his viewers!

6. Ji Chang Wook (Jichangwook)

One other “It” actor welcomes followers to view his YouTube content material, and it’s none apart from Ji Chang Wook. This nice information got here 4 months after his return from the navy, and the content material is a Wookie fest! Music covers, behind the scenes of award exhibits, snippets from his Ok-drama works, and entertaining content material at public locations are the elements of his channel. And the most effective half? His subscribers get a video each week or so!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JT2DkskKy4

7. Park Web optimization Joon (File PARK’s)

Park Web optimization Joon’s followers have been blessed the day he determined to interact with them extra on YouTube. Calling most of his movies “tracks,” the actor retains giving his viewers greater than what they bargained for. He appears to take pleasure in internet hosting Q&A periods, however he additionally uploads completely different content material akin to ASMR, mukbangs, movies together with his canine, and even celebratory milestones like his YouTube gold play button which he acquired final summer season.

8. Park Min Younger (Simply Parkminyoung)

One other actress who stunned her followers together with her presence on YouTube is Park Min Younger. Cute and bubbly, her content material is just about a mirrored image of her persona the place she exhibits her day-to-day life. Though she hasn’t uploaded in six months, you’ll be able to take pleasure in her final video up to now the place she mentions lacking journey for the reason that present pandemic began.

Which actor’s YouTube channel are you at the moment subscribed to? Tell us within the feedback under!

