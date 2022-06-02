8 Featured Warhammer Announcements: New Games, Space Marine 2 Screenshots & Other Surprises

Warhammer Skulls 2022 has been full of news and with great promise for the Games Workshop universe.

The Warhammer Skulls 2022 Showcase brought a good number of surprises for all lovers of the veteran wargame universe, starting with new games like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the first CRPG in the Games Workshop universe, a title that will bet on the traditional role and that will come from the creators of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was a direct shot at nostalgia, a retro aesthetic shooter, in the purest DOOM style. But there have been many announcements presented at the event and we wanted to collect the most interesting for you. In addition to the news for the future of Warhammer video games, Warhammer Skulls 2022 is also being a good excuse to get hold of some of the games in the franchise, with offers of up to 90% off on Steam and GOG.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Confirms Release Date

The Orks take command! If you’re tired of always embodying a Space Marine, this wacky hand-drawn 2D action game is sure to catch your eye. In the skin of the belligerent orks, this game from the authors of Guns, Gore & Cannoli takes us to the Armageddon sector to embark on the greatest of wars.

This frenetic shooting game allows us to choose between four different characters with their own strengths and weaknesses, which is great for options cooperative multiplayer for four people, although there is also the option to fight against other players. As you can see from the trailer, not a single key Ork feature is missing from the tabletop game, including the ability to unleash a hell of bullets and fire with the Waaagh! The game debuts on PC and consoles on October 20.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, new collectible card game

The creators of The Horus Heresy: LegionsEverguild, have unveiled a new free-to-play collectible card game coming to PC and iOS and Android devices throughout 2023. Space Marines, Orks, Tyranids, Chaos Marines and Necrons will be some of the legendary armies of the 41st Millennium universe that promise to meet with campaigns for each faction, in a game that will remain in constant expansion.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, new video

The night of The Game Awards 2021 brought us Captain Titus back, with a powerful cinematic accompanied by action-packed scenes, with our protagonist making his way through a horde of Tyranids. Although Warhammer Skulls 2022 hasn’t given us a date for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, it did leave us with a development diary in which we could see the actor Clive Standen in his motion capture sessions, accompanied by some new game image.

The battle against the swarm of our mighty Space Marines will take place in PC, PS5 y Xbox Series.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, new cinematic trailer

The next September 13th It will be time to take up arms in Fatshark’s new co-op action title. But in the meantime, the Warhammer: Vermintide team took advantage of Warhammer Skulls 2022 to present us with the new cinematic trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. In the video we can see la rotten influencia de Nurgle through some of his huge warriors, as well as reminding us of the presence of psychics.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will feature one of the great figures of the Games Workshop universe, Dan Abnett, author of many Warhammer and Warhammer 40K novels.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

Diablo-style action RPG. If reading these words already makes you stare at your screen, you’ll be glad to know that the remarkable Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a Next-Gen Enhanced Edition featuring native resolution support. 4Ktextures with greater definition, improved physics and shadows, total adaptation to the PS5 DualSense, cross-gen play for multiplayer options, about 25 DLCs “and more” according to Neocore Games. The studio responsible for the Van Helsing games has also confirmed that the new Sister of Battle character class will be available in this new version that will be released in 2022, with no specific date.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will receive a new expansion

Fatshark has surprised us with a huge update to its Chaos Wastes expansion for Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The terrifying Be’lakorThe first mortal to rise to the rank of Daemon Prince, he will be a presence in the Chaos Wastes, meeting levels under the master of illusion’s influence. Two new curses are coming to the Chaos Wastes, along with a new level, perks and traits, and challenging enemies. Will be available free on PC, Xbox One and PS4 from next June 14.

If you have not yet fought against the rats and the forces of Chaos, in the cooperative title of Fatshark, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Warhammer Vermintide II available.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires, new trailer

The new expansion of Total War Warhammer 3 has been seen in a short video preview that also serves to confirm that its beta starts in the third quarter of 2022. Why should you be interested in this new pack of additional content? Immortal Empires It promises to be the biggest expansion in the sense that it will combine maps from all three games in the Total War Warhammer saga, giving you the chance to play as any of the factions available in the trilogy. Now you can get an idea of ​​the crowd battles and epics that will be fought in this expansion.

The third installment of this original saga Total War It has been the (almost) perfect finishing touch for a trilogy of pure strategy: we tell you about it in our analysis of Total War Warhammer 3.

Blood Bowl 3: beta and new teams announced

The wildest American football started its beta on the occasion of Warhammer Skulls 2022 and will be available until next June 12. We will be able to play with the Elven Union, Black Orks, the Dwarves, the Imperial Nobility and with two of the new teams that will arrive for the first time in the Blood Bowl video games: the Old World Alliance, and the Chaos Forsaken. Both teams will be based on an amalgamation of factions that promise to offer us many fun possibilities when making our lists.

