8 free games for PC and consoles and a long-awaited demo: a weekend to have a great time

Sports are protagonists this Friday, although there are many more titles to choose from.

This weekend comes with many free to give a try. Starting with the latest giveaway from the Epic Games Store, but continuing with a great release from the past that seeks its redemption with a five-hour demo that shows its great strengths, and ending with a wide range of sports proposals. Like every Friday, at 3DJuegos we offer you reasons to stay at home playing.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Every great creator has a beginning, and that of Josef Fares in video games came with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a captivating and original adventure with which the director of It Takes Two began to make his vision of the industry clear to tell great story in which its protagonists were forced to work together.

Type: Limited Time Trial

For just a few hours, PC players can discover the latest update to Children of Morta and start enjoying one of the great action RPGs on the independent scene released in recent years cooperatively. “Will you be able to sacrifice everything to save those you care about?” Start your journey this weekend.

Type: 5 hour trial

After its controversial launch more than a year ago, CD Projekt RED finally releases Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well as a major update. To celebrate, a five-hour trial version is available on new generation consoles where you can check if the video game really lives up to it.

Type: Limited Time Trial

This weekend sports have a lot of prominence. The first one we present to you is Descenders, an extreme downhill and freeriding game of the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. And yes, it also incorporates multiplayer to offer more fun.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Soccer! The king of EA Sports is open to looking for new players this weekend on Steam, enough time to start discovering if its latest releases on PC are enough to checkout and prepare for the final stretch of the course. And if not, you can always play a few games with friends and family.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Even today playing golf with friends is presented as an excellent plan for a day in good company. Virtually you can also, appearing as one of the best proposals for it Golf With Your Friends, available on Steam for free enjoyment throughout this weekend with a complete game offer.

Type: Limited Time Trial

PC gamers may also want to give Killer in the cabin a try, a social survival video game where, after an accident in the mountains and with rescue several days away, you have to cooperate to find shelter, food, water and, ultimately, to have a chance of getting home alive.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Nascar may not have as much pull as other motor sports in Spain, but that is no excuse to give up enjoying a video game for free that guarantees a faithful representation of what it feels like to drive one of these incredible machines. NASCAR 21 also arrives with all the drivers, circuits and teams in the championship.

Type: Limited Time Trial

This weekend the NBA All Star is celebrated, time for maximum entertainment of the highest basketball competition on the planet. But if that’s not fun enough, you might be happy to know that since Free Play Days we’ve been invited to play some games with NBA 2K22 on both Xbox One and Xbox Series.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the various subscriptions What’s in the world of video games. In this sense, and with a newly released February, we have several titles to spend a few hours on. Xbox Game Pass has started to introduce the first 10 games of the month, PS Plus does the same with 4 free titles for subscribers and Prime Gaming incorporates 5 deliveries at your service.

