8 free games to download and play on PC and consoles this weekend and get over the State of Play hangover

If you are a fan of Warhammer pay attention, because there is a barrage of adventures in the franchise to discover for zero euros.

We don’t have E3, but June is the month of announcements and it shows, with one of the best State of Play since PlayStation started this format, leaving us with the announcement of Resident Evil 4: Remake and trailers of Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI among other titles, but also with EA and BioWare baptizing Dragon Age 4 or a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. But with all this, we still want to play, and the truth is that this week we have a choice, especially if you are a fan of Warhammerfor all those fans of free games.

Type: Free-to-play release

Little more than a year after its launch Knockout City goes free-to-play in its sixth season on all systems where it is available, thus offering players a new and fun multiplayer proposal, this one in particular guarantees epic matches of prisoner ball Ready to throw, catch, dodge and win?

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

June is Pride Month, and Microsoft wanted to join the celebration by giving away a narrative adventure starring a transgender character. It is a video game signed by Dontnod Entertainment, authentic experts in the genre, where you travel to an Alaskan town in a story full of feelings.

Type: Limited Time Trial

“In a world ravaged by war and ruled by magic, rise up to face the hordes of Chaos.” Warhammer is the protagonist in this special, also in the Xbox Free Play Days that offer us the first place to enjoy this epic RPG presented as the first hack and slash of the Games Workshop fantasy universe.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Daemonhunters was released just a month ago, but in 1998 this universe saw the birth of Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate, a turn-based strategy video game with RPG elements where you fight against the forces of the Chaos Space Marines and their demonic allies throughout the galaxy. Free in a GOG pack.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Warhammer news flurry! Especially from his universe set in the 41st millennium. But there is more than ads and trailer, we also have the opportunity to play Warhammer 40K: Gladius – Relics of War for free, a turn-based 4X strategy video game where you take control of a faction and fight for Gladius Prime.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you prefer, with Microsoft’s Free Play Days it also lets us try this weekend Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus and lead the expedition to the new planet Silva Tenebris, which has been recently discovered, in a strategy video game acclaimed by the public and where decisions promise to be important.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We finish the review of the free Warhammer games, which have not been few, with Warhammer: Vermintide 2, an action and melee combat video game that guarantees a fierce cooperative killing spree. Usual of this type of special, perhaps the time has come to join his challenge.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Follow the commitment to story shooters from the Epic Games Store. If seven days ago we invited you to travel to Raptura and Columbia, now we propose you to fight the Nazis in the great Wolfenstein: The New Order, with which MachineGames and Bethesda knew how to revitalize a very important saga for the genre eight years ago.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

