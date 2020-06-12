8 Great Black ’90s Sitcoms and Where To Stream Them

I say it was Will, nevertheless it was actually the entire characters that made the present so good. The uptight however cute Carlton (performed by Alfonso Ribeiro), the surly teddy bear, Uncle Phil (Performed by James Avery, who additionally voiced The Shredder from the Ninja Turtles cartoon!) Aunt Viv (Each of them! Janet Hubert AND Daphne Maxwell Reid), the so-into-herself Hilary (Karyn Parsons), and, in fact, my crush rising up, Ashley (performed by Tatyana Ali). There was just a few sort of unusual magic once they all got here collectively, and it reveals, since Will and the Banks household captivated all of America, not simply my very own family.

You will discover The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air streaming on HBO MAX