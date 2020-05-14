8 Great Matthew McConaughey Performances You Might Have Missed

Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)

As a father of three, Matthew McConaughey figured it was about time that he do a household movie (his first in a very long time) and selected what would even be his first ever voice efficiency in an animated movie, and one beautiful unique murals the Oscar-nominated animation is in Kubo and the Two Strings. The hero of the story (voiced by Artwork Parkinson) is assisted by a monkey (Charlize Theron) and a human-sized half-man, half-insect Samurai named Beetle (McConaughey, as surprisingly nice comedian reduction) in hopes to discover a mystical go well with of armor Kubo can use to defeat an evil spirit threatening his house.