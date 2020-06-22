8 Great POC Characters In Sci-fi Movies And TV Shows

I’d like to say that issues have modified dramatically at present, however they actually haven’t. Certain, you’re more likely to see extra numerous casts now than you ever did earlier than (and sci-fi reveals like Black Mirror are making a greater effort than most). However for essentially the most half, the longer term doesn’t look too rosy when you’re an individual of coloration. That’s why I wish to spotlight a few of my favourite POC in motion pictures and TV. As a result of in area, no one can hear you scream Black Lives Matter.