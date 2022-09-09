8 historical locations in Assassin’s Creed that we would love to explore

Ubisoft’s most successful series is on its anniversary, at the gates of presenting its new main game.
La Saga Assassin’s Creed seems completely fireproof, with Ubisoft working installment after installment to keep fans engaged by exploring exciting new stories. The number of scenarios for this hidden war between secret societies in search of mysterious pieces of pre-human technology seems inexhaustible. We are still recovering from the plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and all its downloadable content and updates released in these two years, and we already have Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the table, a title that drink directly of the events of the title starring Eivor.
The one that until now was known as Assassin’s Creed Rift seems to make us jump to the EastThe one that until now was known by the code name of Assassin’s Creed Rift, it seems that it will make us jump from the England of the 9th century to the East. Perhaps it is the great opportunity of the franchise to delve into basim’s pastthe mysterious assassin we met in Valhalla, and explore the city of Baghdad between the years 860 and 870a period of violent political instability known as ‘the anarchy of Samarra’. What will these Gauls be preparing? Until Ubisoft confirms the rumors or debunks the various fan theories, during this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed fans have no choice but to get excited imagining the future of the saga.
And what better way to do it imagining possible and interesting chronological and geographical scenarios for new and hypothetical games? If we let our imagination fly, we can come up with proposals as seductive as Chicago in 1933right at the end of the Dry Law, or Saigon in 1970, in the middle of the Vietnam War. But in 3DJuegos we have tried to stick to a historical proposal framed more within the established limits by the Assassin’s Creed Saga, and we offer you a list of key moments in the history of mankind where an installment of the saga would delight its legion of faithful followers. Suggest yours too in the comments! Where and when would you like the next Assassin’s Creed to be?