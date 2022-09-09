8 historical locations in Assassin’s Creed that we would love to explore

Ubisoft’s most successful series is on its anniversary, at the gates of presenting its new main game.

La Saga Assassin’s Creed seems completely fireproof, with Ubisoft working installment after installment to keep fans engaged by exploring exciting new stories. The number of scenarios for this hidden war between secret societies in search of mysterious pieces of pre-human technology seems inexhaustible. We are still recovering from the plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and all its downloadable content and updates released in these two years, and we already have Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the table, a title that drink directly of the events of the title starring Eivor.

The one that until now was known as Assassin’s Creed Rift seems to make us jump to the EastThe one that until now was known by the code name of Assassin’s Creed Rift, it seems that it will make us jump from the England of the 9th century to the East. Perhaps it is the great opportunity of the franchise to delve into basim’s pastthe mysterious assassin we met in Valhalla, and explore the city of Baghdad between the years 860 and 870a period of violent political instability known as ‘the anarchy of Samarra’. What will these Gauls be preparing? Until Ubisoft confirms the rumors or debunks the various fan theories, during this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed fans have no choice but to get excited imagining the future of the saga.

And what better way to do it imagining possible and interesting chronological and geographical scenarios for new and hypothetical games? If we let our imagination fly, we can come up with proposals as seductive as Chicago in 1933right at the end of the Dry Law, or Saigon in 1970, in the middle of the Vietnam War. But in 3DJuegos we have tried to stick to a historical proposal framed more within the established limits by the Assassin’s Creed Saga, and we offer you a list of key moments in the history of mankind where an installment of the saga would delight its legion of faithful followers. Suggest yours too in the comments! Where and when would you like the next Assassin’s Creed to be?

Babylon (539 BC) Until now, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the installment that has taken us the furthest back chronologically, but… How can you resist diving deeper into the past? Perhaps visiting the almost mythical Babylon when Cyrus the Great conquers the city will allow us to learn more about the Isu and their antediluvian civilization. Image: James Field. Beijing (221 AC) The Ubisoft series still owes a huge debt to the easternmost territories of Asia. The beginning of the unified China under the imperial Qin dynasty, its constant military campaigns to extend the empire, or the beginning of the construction of the Great Wall are enough elements to justify a game. Image: Wang Kewei. Rome (March 15, 44 BC) In line with the last narrative bars of Assassin’s Creed Origins and the bloody hand of Amunet, the moments after the death of Julius Caesar can be a great excuse to learn in detail the first moments of the Assassins as a secret society. And to visit Rome, of course. Image: Jean Léon Gérôme. Chichen Itza (900) One of the most rumored scenarios for the next games in the saga is that of pre-Columbian America. The historical and archaeological enigma of the decline of the Mayan Empire may be the perfect mystery to investigate as a new, hooded protagonist. Imagine climbing the Pyramid of Kukulcán during the equinox! Image: Frederick Catherwood. Córdoba (1031) The end of the Caliphate of Córdoba is as good an excuse as any to visit Spain and get to know the mix of cultures that have shared the peninsular territory for centuries. The tension between the different taifa kingdoms adds that ingredient of political friction that the Assassin’s Creed games take advantage of so well. Image: Dionisio Baixeras-Verdaguer. Breda (1625) Ubisoft could wink at Velazquez and place one of his hooded characters in his famous painting. Imagine the entire year of siege that the city suffered by the troops commanded by General Spínola. A single man against the Spanish Tercios and the garrison of Dutch soldiers? We want to play that! Image: Diego-Velazquez. Tokio (1867) The Meiji Restructuring in Japan has the perfect mix between tradition and industrial revolution, orientalism and occidentalism, so that players can finally enjoy a game set in the Land of the Rising Sun, without having to resort to the golden age of the samurai, but without ever losing sight of his spiritual heritage. Image: Kuniteru III Utagawa. Saint Petersburg (1917) We are going to Russia to witness one of those great stories of revolution that Ubisoft likes so much for its stories: the October Revolution. Saint Petersburg is also perfect for making those technical boasts that Ubi likes so much and could deepen the plot of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia. Image: Valentin Alexandrovich Serov.

More about: Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft.