8 K-Drama Girl Squads We All Need In Our Lives

Generally while you really feel the burden of the world in your shoulders, it’s good to have an excellent help system. Whether or not that help comes from household or pals, it’s comforting to know that there are folks you’ll be able to depend on and rely on when life will get robust. In the world of Ok-dramas, it’s particularly good to see when the feminine lead is supported by her gal friends. It’s nearly like we’re getting second-hand consolation from watching them work their life issues out collectively. Listed below are eight Ok-drama lady squads all of us want we may have!

1. “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”

In “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is an aspiring weightlifter who has all the time identified what she needed in life. She has what it takes to turn into the perfect, and her life appears fairly set out for her. After persevering with to coach, Bok Joo meets a boy and falls in love, however she will get heartbroken as her love for him is unable to be fulfilled. Her pals, Lee Solar Okay (Lee Joo Younger) and Jung Nan Hee (Jo Hye Jung), are there for her when Bok Joo wants them, and they’re relentless in ensuring she is okay. When she is doubting herself and her future, her squad of girlfriends reassure her and are all the time there to eat fried rooster along with her!

2. “Melo Is My Nature”

This group of girls went via all of it collectively, they usually’re in all probability one of many extra sensible Ok-drama lady squads. In this slice of life Ok-drama, these women expertise loss of life, getting fired, getting pregnant and dumped, and even having a psychological breakdown, however Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee), Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin), and Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) are there for one another via thick and skinny. When Eun Jung falls into despair and makes an attempt to take her personal life, Jin Joo and Han Joo determine to maneuver into her home. They notice that Eun Jung wants help, and her pals don’t hesitate for a second to drop all the things they’re doing to be there for her. It’s a heartwarming friendship and one that’s most wanted on this life.

3. “As a result of This Is My First Life”

It is a group of girls who don’t fiddle in relation to serving to out their greatest pals. They’re prepared to stay up for one another it doesn’t matter what and if anybody mistreats the opposite, they’re fast to step in. Woo Soo Ji (Esom), Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), and Yang Ho Rang (Kim Ga Eun) all have their respective battles of their lives that they’re preventing, however the perfect half about this friendship is that they will all the time flip to one another. Soo Ji is hard as nails and is prepared to combat off anybody who messes along with her women. They’re all so individually completely different, however they’re the bestest of pals.

4. “Age Of Youth”

This is a bigger lady squad because it includes Yoon Jin Myung (Han Ye Ri), Jung Ye Eun (Han Seung Yeon), Tune Ji Gained (Park Eun Bin), Kang Yi Na (Ryu Hwayoung), and Yoo Eun Jae (Park Hye Soo). This group of school college students discover themselves dwelling in a home collectively. They’re all so starkly completely different from one another and are individually coping with their very own points, however they nonetheless by some means bond and discover a strategy to be there for one another regardless of their variations. The heartbreak, loss of life, monetary points, and attaining of desires are numerous life issues that the ladies expertise, however as a result of they’ve one another, the weight of their issues are lessened.

5. “Avengers Social Membership”

We can solely hope to be this cool once we’re older. Kim Jung Hye (Lee Yo Gained), Hong Do Hee (Ra Mi Ran), and Lee Mi Sook (Myung Se Bin) all have completely different backgrounds which have introduced them to sure difficulties in life that they’re combating. All of them have completely different personalities: Jung Hye is robust and stylish, Mi Sook has a number of baggage that has made her extra emotional and delicate, and Do Hee is sort of a rock, listening to everybody’s issues and giving help. These three ladies are so sturdy and their journey into turning into a tighter knit group is so heartwarming to see.

6. “Search: WWW”

Regardless of the misunderstandings and previous riffs, the women on this drama are robust and fierce. They’re unbiased, but in addition depend on one another for help. Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) shouldn’t be afraid to ask Cha Hyun (Lee Da Hee) to assist her wreck the automobile of Oh Jin Woo (Ji Seung Hyun) after he betrays her, and Cha Hyun asks no questions when Ta Mi asks to be there. And though it takes Tune Ka Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin) a while to simply accept Ta Mi again into her life, when she finally does, the three ladies collectively exude a drive that’s laborious to return by in Ok-dramaland.

7. “Reply 1988”

That is an ajumma squad anybody would wish to be part of. With all of the hardships these moms undergo with their households, it’s a blessing that they’ve one another to rely on. All of the mothers expertise a painful occasion of their lives and typically it is life altering. Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, and Kim Solar Younger are complete friendship targets as they navigate via the hardships of motherhood, being a spouse, and being human. There isn’t one girl on this squad who doesn’t exude independence and power; in brief, all of us want a help system like this. These mothers are the muse of those households and the pillars that preserve their households from falling aside. It’s a tricky job, however with the encouragement from one another, they are in a position to be stronger for it.

8. “How To Be Thirty”

“How To Be Thirty” tells the story of how three ladies, Website positioning Ji Gained (Jung In Solar), Lee Ran Joo (Hani), and Hong Ah Younger (Cha Min Ji) all take care of the great and unhealthy of turning 30. Ji Gained has had some unhealthy luck in her love life, after which she meets Lee Seung Yoo (Kang Min Hyuk), a previous flame who comes again into her life. They shortly notice that they’ve a robust bodily and emotional connection, however with these sturdy emotions, Ji Gained has a number of doubts. Her pals usually are not afraid to inform her the trustworthy fact in relation to relationships. When Ji Gained is insecure about not listening to from Seung Yoo, Lee Ran Joo straight up tells Ji Gained, “A person who makes you anxious the following day shouldn’t be an excellent man.” This type of honesty is difficult to seek out in friendships, however is so obligatory.

