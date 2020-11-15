8 K-Dramas That Showcase Lee Dong Wook’s Amazing Talent

Breathe in the event you like Lee Dong Wook. Yea, I believed so. There are such a lot of causes to be a fan of Lee Dong Wook. He’s tremendous good trying, he’s each sizzling and cute, he’s acquired an awesome humorousness, he’s recognized for caring for his co-stars, he’s a stable MC, and… he’s an awesome actor. And whereas it could look like he’s a rom-com staple, Lee Dong Wook has really been in fairly a number of completely different genres, from melo to rom-com, from fantasy to horror. He’s tried his hand at a little bit little bit of every little thing, and every time, he utterly submerges himself within the character, proving simply how a lot vary he has as an actor.

Listed below are eight Okay-dramas that showcase the expertise Lee Dong Wook has, selecting a few of the extra distinctive entries in his in depth filmography:

My Lady (2005)

Lee Dong Wook debuted as an actor round 1999 and since then has been constantly appearing. Whereas he did win “Newcomer” awards for his early works equivalent to in “Land of the Wine” in 2003, it wasn’t till 2005 when he hit the jackpot with the “My Lady” that he turned a family identify.

“My Lady” is a bubbly, quirky rom-com that stole our hearts when it first aired. It’s a few grandson, Seol Gong Chan (Lee Dong Wook), who fulfills his grandfather’s dying want to meet his long-lost granddaughter by recruiting an professional scammer (Lee Da Hae). However after assembly this “granddaughter” of his, the grandfather is so thrilled he makes a miraculous restoration and insists she strikes in to the household house so the entire household could be collectively. Cue shenanigans.

“My Lady” launched us to not one, however two heartthrobs which are nonetheless mesmerizing us with their visuals and abilities right this moment — Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joon Gi. We additionally fell in love with the chemistry-filled pairing of Lee Dong Wook and Lee Da Hae, so followers around the globe rejoiced after they reunited for an additional drama near a decade later, in “Resort King.” So in the event you’re eager for extra of the Dong Wook-Da Hae pairing, make sure to verify this love story between a resort heiress and the overall supervisor out.

La Dolce Vita (2008)

“La Dolce Vita” is a darkish melodrama that tackles themes of marriage and adultery, all wrapped in a homicide thriller. When Hye Jin (Oh Yeon Su) discovers that her husband has been having an affair, she flees to Japan to finish every little thing. There, she meets the alluring Lee Joon Soo (Lee Dong Wook), however unknown to her, this Joon Soo additionally occurs to be concerned with her husband’s mistress. This causes the relationships between these 4 people to turn into much more hopelessly entangled.

This can be a terrifically written drama with noir-stylings and complex particulars. It’s so sincere and uncooked at instances that it could be uncomfortable to look at as a result of it has the viewer confront their very own deep darkish needs. Lee Dong Wook was one of many “greener” actors amongst a stable, veteran forged, however he, and his “My Lady” co-star Park Si Yeon, greater than held their very own and efficiently lured us into their bittersweet lives.

And let’s not overlook in regards to the excellent OST both:

Scent of a Girl (2011)

A meek, mousy lady in her thirties, Lee Yeon Jae (Kim Solar Ah), finds herself with solely six months to dwell after a most cancers analysis. Realizing she’s been lacking out on life, she writes herself a bucket record, quits her job, takes out her financial savings, provides herself a makeover, and takes her first ever journey abroad. Whereas in Japan, she meets Kang Ji Wook (Lee Dong Wook), a dashing man however with out a lot function in life. Emboldened by her new perspective in direction of life, she makes the primary transfer on him and he too turns into intrigued along with her. When the 2 head again to Korea, Ji Wook continues to seek out methods to get near her. Nonetheless, Ji Wook isn’t conscious of Yeon Jae’s analysis, and when he does discover out, he’s stunned and offended.

Whereas this can be a drama that’s excellent for if you want cry, it may also be fairly inspirational and uplifting in the way it offers with the extra morbid themes of loss of life and mortality. Hopefully, it’ll encourage you to dwell your days to the fullest and stay up for the times forward.

And when all else fails, there’s all the time this very, extremely popular tango scene:

Mandate of Heaven (2013)

Whereas Lee Dong Wook has been in dramas that flashback to bygone eras, “Mandate of Heaven” is his first actual historic drama. Right here, Lee Dong Wook performs a royal doctor who’s unwittingly entangled in an assassination try on the crown prince.

As with most sageuks, this one is crammed with political intrigue and thrilling motion, as Lee Dong Wook’s character, Choi Gained, turns into a fugitive on the run, with a mission to clear his identify whereas additionally discovering methods to remedy his ailing daughter. Serving to him and his daughter is royal nurse Hong Da In (Music Ji Hyo).

Goblin (2016)

“Goblin” doubtless wants no additional rationalization, as a result of in the event you already had been a fan of Lee Dong Wook, you’ll’ve watched this for him; and in the event you weren’t, you’ll’ve turn into one after watching it. No matter how you’re feeling about the principle OTP, you may’t deny that this epic fantasy drama as an entire is elegant and can ship you on a rollercoaster of feelings.

Lee Dong Wook’s Grim Reaper performs a big half in why we love this drama a lot, whether or not it’s his bromantic relationship with Gong Yoo‘s Goblin, or his star-crossed lover pairing with Yoo In Na‘s Sunny. Even now, we will’t assist however have fond reminiscences about how hilariously clingy he could be one second and all melancholic and earnest the following. This is among the largest dramas in Lee Dong Wook’s filmography for a motive.

And in the event you couldn’t get sufficient of the Grim Reaper-Sunny pairing and simply needed to see them be joyful collectively, then make sure to try “Contact Your Coronary heart,” a bubbly and light-hearted rom-com in a legislation agency setting, with Lee Dong Wook as a profitable lawyer and Yoo In Na as an actress who poses as his secretary.

Life (2018)

Have to see Lee Dong Wook in a health care provider’s robe? Then make sure to verify “Life” out, which is way rather more than simply your common medical drama. As a substitute of solely treating the patients-of-the-week, “Life” largely focuses on the administration aspect in addition to all of the (corrupted) workplace politics that include it. It’s a relentless wrestle between the conflicting pursuits of the big enterprise conglomerates that personal the hospital and the medical workers who have to do their jobs. And the drama lays each side of the story out, permitting the viewers to attract their very own conclusions.

Lee Dong Wook performs ER physician Ye Jin Woo, whose division is about to be shut down by the newly appointed CEO of the hospital, Koo Seung Hyo (Cho Seung Woo). “Life” is brilliantly written and crammed with complicated characters, delivered to life (excuse the pun) by equally excellent actors.

Hell is Different Individuals (2019)

“Hell is Different Individuals” is about an aspiring author, Yoon Jung Woo (Im Siwan), who strikes into an house constructing named Eden Studio. Nonetheless, there’s nothing “Eden”-like in regards to the house, as Jung Woo notices his neighbors are all numerous levels of unusual. Amongst them, is the dashing dentist Search engine optimisation Moon Jo (Lee Dong Wook), who comes throughout as probably the most nice and pleasant of the bunch. However as Jung Woo slowly discovers the true natures of those neighbors, he involves questions his personal sanity and morality.

The position Lee Dong Wook performs in “Hell is Different Individuals” is the furthest attainable from his normal rom-com picture. Right here, he will get to actually stretch his appearing chops by delving right into a extra antagonistic position for this horror-slash-thriller style, and you could end up questioning how his smile — one which has made you swoon too many instances to rely — can instantly make you’re feeling so creeped out and unsettled. The drama actually leans into the horror of all of it, not simply by exhibiting some fairly graphic scenes, but in addition by suggesting that people are the most terrifying of all.

Story of the 9-Tailed (2020)

Lee Dong Wook dips his toes again into the fantasy style, this time buying and selling his black hat and trench coat for tails as a substitute. 9 tails to be actual. In “Story of the 9-Tailed,” Lee Dong Wook is a 1000-year-old nine-tailed fox who was as soon as a mountain spirit reigning over Baekdudaegan. Sooner or later, a younger (mortal) woman seems in entrance of him, and the 2 turn into unlikely mates. Because the woman grows older, the 2 fall in love with one another, however sadly her life is minimize brief when a darkish power comes into play. This nine-tailed fox, named Yeon, thus spends his days trying to find the reincarnation of his past love.

This currently-airing drama is all you may need from a fantasy style — the cinematography is attractive, the storyline is crammed with fascinating supernatural characters, and the appearing is all high tier. Plus, is there a extra excellent selection for this gumiho position than Lee Dong Wook and his ethereal seems?

Which drama made you fall in love with Lee Dong Wook? And which different drama of his is your favourite however is sadly not on the record? Inform us all about it within the feedback under!

