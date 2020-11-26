8 K-Indie Artists For Your Mellow Autumn Playlist

The chilly climate and colourful foliage all herald the arrival of fall and with it, the swing to a extra mellow season. Lately, there’s simply one thing soothing and chill about comfortable, lilting melodies that make them the right match to enhance the transitional season. So it’s secure to say after dipping my toes into the Okay-indie scene and discovering some songs, these treasures have been on heavy repeat! In between diving into the total discography of the completely different Okay-indie acts, I’ve additionally gotten aware of the model cues a few of these artists show, which align with their musical influences.

And as they are saying, footage converse a thousand phrases, so listed below are some gifted Okay-indie artists and their kinds! (And, cue the Spotify playlist!)

1. Bye Bye Badman

A gem of the Okay-indie scene, Bye Bye Badman provides some critical throwback to the rock bands of the ’90s. The four-member band fuses extra conventional parts of rock with a chilled-out electro-disco sound that’s addictive to jam to. Bye Bye Badman has ditched the extra brooding sides of rock to favor a dreamier temper that’s completely set off by their trend selections.

The members are often wearing colourful and funky casuals that positively brings the disco-pop vein of their music to life. They’re additionally daring in experimenting with equipment corresponding to sunnies and chokers to essentially play up the references to the ’90s period. Take a look at their tune “Island Island” under!

2. Luli Lee

Maybe it’s probably not truthful to characteristic the identical individual twice, however usually a musician’s model evolves primarily based on their musical artistry. Part of Bye Bye Badman, Luli Lee has carved out a solo path as of late, and it’s refreshing to listen to her distinctive sound shining by means of the retro acoustic tunes she’s been sharing.

In comparison with the model she modeled whereas energetic along with her band, Luli Lee cuts a carefree determine within the candy folksy midi clothes she wears whereas selling solo. They gel with the chilliness vibes of her new releases and positively with the music video so nicely. It’s beautiful! Take a look at her music video for “Ashby Street” under.

3. 10cm

Any record that includes Okay-indie artists can be incomplete with out 10cm as a result of the singer-songwriter is certainly a titan! His soulful voice simply marries any acoustic tune he releases completely to ship a wistful really feel.

(*8*)

The picture he presents can be in tune along with his music; probably the most distinctive look from 10cm can be his boyishly shaggy hair and round-framed glasses. Simply these two issues assist to lend a candy, harmless impression that’s in line with the acoustic melodies he croons. Take a look at 10cm’s current launch in collaboration with VIXX’s Ravi under!

4. Sunwoo JungA

In case you are within the temper for one thing softer and moodier to swimsuit the seasons, Sunwoo JungA is a must have in your playlist! Her artistry comes from mixing a velvety, jazzy tone with compelling and uncooked lyrics that by no means fail to tug at your heartstrings.

With the varied musical kinds she dabbles in, it maybe comes as no shock that her trend model morphs constantly as nicely. However one factor stays the identical – Sunwoo JungA isn’t afraid to experiment. Whether or not that’s in tying R&B influences into her tunes or taking part in with extra dramatic make-up and clashing colours to reinforce the temper she is making an attempt to create. Take a look at her tune “Upside Down” under:

5. Kafcamus

One of many newer discoveries I’ve made, Kafcamus’ synth-pop sounds are a sensible choice to chill out to or to focus your consideration with (it’s a wierd mixture but it surely’s true).

The model of the band is an fascinating selection, because the artist is often pictured in a state of consolation with a bunny head masks on. Whereas it’s not clear if this aesthetic can be maintained, it did give vibes of a extra mellow Daft Punk incarnate (and I imply this as the best praise!). The anonymity of the artist lends a considerably mysterious really feel that enhances the chilled-out vibes.

6. Ku One Chan

Ku One Chan’s songs are the kind to take heed to on these wet days whenever you simply need to let your thoughts drift. He has a splendidly candy voice that marries nicely with the R&B melodies he does. The lyrics too are relatable as they delve into day by day life and the experiences that everybody goes by means of.

The innocence and ease with which he crafts his music can be introduced by means of his trend selections. Ku One Chan favors basic combos of T-shirts and hoodies with denims that replicate the understated magnificence of his musical model. Take a look at his music video for “Don’t Be Unhappy” under:

7. Kim Suyoung

Generally we get a hunch or make an assumption of how somebody would sound primarily based on their look. And generally, we’re useless improper in our guesses. Behind Kim Suyoung’s girlish look, one would possibly count on a candy and comfortable tone, so it was pleasantly stunning to listen to the mature tone that she carries her tunes with. It lends a welcomed depth to her acoustic songs.

The lyrics too, sit simple and relatable and are in keeping with how Kim Suyoung clothes, basic and pure in a snug zone. Take a look at her music video for “Clean” under!

8. Ben Ha Yoonbin

Some would possibly acknowledge Ben from his look on “YG Treasure Field,” but it surely’s nice to see him again on the music scene releasing his personal music. A gifted rapper in his personal proper, Ben’s extra mellow and relaxed model of rapping clearly shines by means of.

Whether or not it’s creating music along with his staff or out and about, Ben often presents himself as informal however nicely put-together, very similar to his tunes that we’re loving! Take a look at his music video for “Knight” under.

