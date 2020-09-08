8 K-Pop And Western Collabs We Have On Replay

Okay-pop has had a meteoric rise all through the years, and with every succeeding era of Okay-pop teams, the star solely burns brighter, proving that music actually transcends language boundaries. This has additionally opened many doorways for Okay-pop idols to collaborate with Western artists, blessing us with tunes that are actually staples in our playlists. Listed here are the 8 Okay-pop-Western collabs we now have on replay!

1. “Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez

Selpink in ya space! Sugary, ice-cream candy with a enjoyable, catchy neat, “Ice Cream” guarantees to be our new summer time bop. Whereas most BLACKPINK songs have some English lyrics in them, “Ice Cream” stands out for having a lot of the lyrics in English, which makes it simpler for worldwide followers to groove alongside to (not that having Korean lyrics ever gave us pause, oops). It was a deal with to listen to the ladies singing in English so extensively, particularly since their singing voices sound a tad completely different than after they sing in Korean. Selena Gomez’s traces additionally slot in seamlessly within the melody; her mushy girlish vocal type is such an amazing match with “Ice Cream”! Candy but saucy, this was every thing we might have requested for in a summer time collab observe.

Will we ever get to catch them performing this stay collectively? We can solely hope!

2. “Boy With Luv” – BTS with Halsey

Playful, light-hearted, and oh-so-catchy, “Boy With Luv” was one of many spotlight releases of 2019 (licensed Platinum in addition!). The funk pop observe has a lot coloration in it, with the lyrics taking us on a flight in the direction of optimistic progress. I assumed Halsey’s contribution made for an fascinating addition — suppose honeyed vocals performed off by the next rap verses that create an addictive distinction.

With BTS being well-known for his or her choreographies, it was a no brainer that Halsey bought in on the motion too, and the collective dance shot that ensued was epic!

3. “Let’s Shut Up & Dance” – EXO’s Lay, NCT 127 with Jason Derulo

The title of the track says all of it, and boy, what a track to rise up and shimmy to! “Let’s Shut Up & Dance” has a darkish, horny vibe threading to it that was completely complemented by the fluid actions showcased all through the music video.

The Okay-pop-Western collab additionally took time to rejoice dances and dancers of all walks of life in a nod to how the artistry of dancing, very like music on this case, rises above cultures. This paired splendidly with the cinematic photographs of various cities, from the tropical colorfulness of Jamaica to the downtown space of Seoul.

And let’s be trustworthy, how might you might have a tune to encourage individuals to rise up and dance with out the dance legends that are EXO’s Lay and NCT 127!

4. “Play It Cool” – MONSTA X with Steve Aoki

“Play It Cool” has Steve Aoki’s signature throughout it, and we’re all for it! The observe is ideal for driving to (as Aoki proves within the begin to the music video); MONSTA X’s clean and mellow voices meld with the beat, and when the bass drops, you possibly can’t assist however groove to it.

MONSTA X’s glossy choreography solely serves to make the darkish, gritty beat work more durable as we pivot from their relaxed scene in a bar to the dance break in a dimly-lit corridor.

5. “Totally different Sport” – GOT7’s Jackson with Gucci Mane

One among Jackson’s solo works, “Totally different Sport” is particular not simply because it’s a collaboration, but in addition due to the cross-cultural references that have been peppered all through the music video.

In it, the rapper makes some extent to focus on how his profession and works span throughout cultural boundaries with GOT7 and Group Wang in an upbeat observe which you could’t assist however really feel pumped up by. Gucci Mane options with a verse that additional hypes up their joint accomplishments.

6. “Cave Me In” – Eric Nam, Tablo with Gallant

In what constitutes a flawless collaboration between Grammy-nominated Gallant, Eric Nam, and Tablo, “Cave Me In” is an R&B observe that blends the trio’s distinctive musical types for an intoxicatingly clean gradual jam.

It’s a track that can take you thru some emotional ups and downs, so finest to slide this one right into a playlist to your Tipsy Thursdays (some songs are higher appreciated if you’re mildly tipsy and stuffed with feels!).

7. “Freal Luv” – EXO’s Chanyeol with Far East Motion, Marshmello and Tinashe

One factor for certain, “Freal Luv” tied many artists and influences along with this one, and what a deal with it’s to see and listen to how the R&B, electro, and pop vibes all fuse collectively.

EXO’s Chanyeol’s clean movement criss-crosses with Tinashe’s melody to create a sensual observe to vibe to. With the track totally in English, it was significantly spectacular that Chanyeol had a hand in each composing and writing the lyrics!

8. “Written In The Stars” – Purple Velvet’s Wendy with John Legend

Born from a collaboration between two absolute vocal legends, it’s properly secure to say, “Written In The Stars” is a lovely and soulful piece!

Wendy’s mushy, tinkling voice harmonizes with John Legend’s deeper baritone to ship a fascinating love ballad about star-crossed lovers who virtually got here to be.

The duo even teamed as much as shoot a romantic music video set within the Californian desert, so you should definitely test this one out!

Hey Soompiers, which different K-Pop x Western artist collabs do you hope to see sooner or later? Tell us within the feedback under!

