8 K-Pop Idol Styles To Add To Your Wardrobe This Year

For many people, 2020 was not a lot the yr of vogue because it was the yr of sweatpants, loungewear, and different comfortable matches nicely suited to the COVID-induced homebody life-style. In spite of everything, why costume to the nines simply to relax on the sofa and binge watch “True Magnificence” all day? However now it’s the brand new yr, which implies it would lastly be time to consider ditching these monitor pants and attempting out one thing a bit extra fashionable. Try these modern idol appears for some sartorial inspiration that can assist you look your greatest in 2021.

Tweed

So that you’ve heard about tweed however have but to actually get behind it, possibly as a result of it appears outdated or stodgy, or possibly since you assume it’s simply not your factor. Effectively I’ve acquired information for you: Tweed is the place it’s at, and possibly you’ll agree when you see how breathtaking AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi appears in his up to date tasseled quantity.

From overcheck twill to Cheviot, folks can’t appear to get sufficient of the delicate tweed look and its good mix of luxurious and ruggedness lately. Pair a subtly sparkly tweed jacket like ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo’s together with your favourite denims for a extra informal look, or take a cue from Purple Velvet’s Pleasure and go full on tweed, high and backside, for a fancy and polished vibe. Both approach, we’re certain you’ll look fabulous in tweed this yr.

Berets

A beret provides a refined contact to any outfit in any season and is nice for each informal and extra formal appears alike. Really, since this traditional accent is available in all shapes, sizes, and colours, there’s no scarcity of potentialities in the case of styling it. Take BLACKPINK member Rosé’s no-frills black beret, for instance, which appears good and complex when paired together with her pleated skirt and knee excessive stockings.

Then there’s The Boyz’s New and his twinkling tweed beret and sweater vest combo that makes him look completely valuable. The members of UP10TION additionally every discover a method to make the look greatest go well with them, taking full benefit of the totally different colorways at their disposal. For extra beret inspo, try how these different idols fashion berets too.

All Black

Wish to look devilishly beautiful like Purple Velvet’s Seulgi? What about handsomely stylish like KNK’s Seoham? Then take into account attempting an all-black outfit. The all-black look is so easy but so beautiful, making it good for individuals who aren’t into loud prints or vibrant colours, in addition to these looking for an easy method to look cool and put collectively. It’s clear. It’s timeless. It’s versatile. What’s to not like?

Professional tip: When styling this minimalist monochrome look, attempt taking part in with totally different textures like MONSTA X’s Shownu has to present your outfit added depth and visible curiosity.

Sweater vests

Patterned or plain, cropped or lengthy, v-neck or u-neck — regardless of the fashion, a sweater vest is a good way to present an strange outfit a bit further oomph. Now, sweater vests could remind a few of you of your faculty uniform days or your grandpa’s closet, however don’t let any preconceptions you may need cease you from slipping an argyle knit vest like MAMAMOO’s Wheein did over a primary white tee or button-up to your subsequent informal time out.

(*8*)

You too can pair some darkish sunnies together with your outfit like BTS’s Jimin to present it extra of an edge. Or, for a extra cute and girlish look, check out LOONA member Chuu’s cropped vest and mini skirt combo, which is bound to have all eyes on you.

Animal prints

Transfer over, stripes, polka dots, and plaid, there’s a brand new sample on the town, and it’s acquired a little bit of a wild aspect. Animal prints aren’t really new in any respect, however that doesn’t imply we don’t nonetheless hesitate generally in the case of sporting them, uncertain of whether or not we will confidently pull them off.

This is the yr to place apart such fears, nevertheless, and embrace all issues leopard, cheetah, or in any other case. Take into account layering a daring animal print below a stable tone jacket like UP10TION’s Kuhn for a extra delicate method, or go all out and apply the print to your entire appear like TWICE’s Dahyun.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to step away from impartial shades and mix this eye-catching sample with vibrant colours to make your self actually stand out from the group, similar to Soyeon of (G)I-DLE.

Leather-based

Leather-based won’t ever not be cool. So in the event you are but to be the proud proprietor of a leather-based jacket, maybe now’s the time to get one. That approach, you’ll be able to look as cool, calm, and picked up as Yuna and Ryujin of ITZY with comparatively little effort, day or evening.

For these seeking to do some critical energy dressing, it’s also possible to whip out a pair of leather-based pants to go along with stated jacket like MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, which is able to solely make your match that a lot hotter. Alternatively, you’ll be able to forego the entire two-piece look altogether and don an opulent leather-based costume like MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic.

And let’s not overlook, leather-based doesn’t are available solely black and neutrals, nor ought to it. Living proof: MONSTA X’s Kihyun and his blazing crimson leather-based jacket.

Bucket hats

Like berets, bucket hats are available a large assortment of types and colours, enabling them to be blended and matched with all kinds of outfits all year long. Within the hotter months, I’m a fan of pastel, vast brim hats like Yubin’s fairly in pink one, since they assist block out extra solar and add a contact of sweetness to an outfit.

Self-tie bucket hats like Weki Meki member Kim Doyeon’s are additionally nice, as they give the impression of being oh so darling when paired with a frilly costume or straightforward breezy high. Throughout the colder a part of the yr, attempt a fuzzy boucle bucket hat like Weki Meki member Sei’s on for dimension to maintain your head good and toasty.

Final however not least, for a wonderful year-round possibility, go along with a black bucket hat like A.C.E member Donghun’s, which is all the time on development.

Canvas sneakers

At the least one pair of canvas footwear (typically extra, since they arrive in so many enjoyable colours, patterns, and prints these days) is a should in each fashionista’s closet, Okay-pop idol or not. Not solely have they got timeless enchantment, however in addition they go along with just about every part, from skinny denims to mini skirts and maxi clothes to joggers. On the subject of informal appears, vibrant and daring coloured sneakers look good paired with denim, as VAV’s Ayno and the members of BTS typically do.

That stated, impartial coloured footwear also can properly spherical out any outfit. I’m significantly in love with Jang Received Younger’s checkered Vans and the best way their placing sample greater than makes up for their lack of vibrant colour.

Which idol vogue developments do you suggest? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

seheee is a software program engineer by day and an avid Okay-pop live performance goer by evening. She additionally sometimes makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).